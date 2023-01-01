Cathédrale de Marseille Notre Dame de la Major

Standing guard between the old and new ports is the striking 19th-century Cathédrale de la Major. After its foundation stone was laid by Napoleon III in 1852, the 'New Major' took over 40 years to complete. It boasts a Byzantine-style striped façade made of local Cassis stone and green Florentine marble.

Beneath the church are Les Voûtes de la Major, 19th-century vaulted warehouses repurposed as restaurants and boutiques, while the grand staircase on the northern side makes an impressive gateway to La Joliette.