The old maritime neighbourhood of La Joliette, moribund since the decline of the 19th-century docks, has been revitalised by bars, shops and restaurants. Ferries still depart for ports around the Med, but the long sweep of 19th-century commercial facades along Quai de la Joliette has been given an impressive scrub. Here you'll find Marché de la Joliette, one of Marseille’s buzziest markets, and Les Docks – abandoned 19th-century warehouses now filled with boutiques and galleries.

Nearby, Les Terraces du Port is a vast new shopping mall filled with upmarket international chains. It has a huge public terrace on level 2 with fab views of the port and coast.