Fonds Régional d’Art Contemporain

Marseille

LoginSave

The FRAC for Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur moved to this modern centre in La Joliette, with its striking plate-mail façade, in 2013. It hosts temporary contemporary art exhibitions and events, alongside a permanent collection featuring more than 500 artists. Entry is free on Sundays and on one Friday evening per month.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aix-En-Provence, France - 04 20 2023: Granet Museum. Sculptures and objects from the archaeological region of Aix-En-Provence; Shutterstock ID 2293616765; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 2293616765

    Musée Granet

    15.75 MILES

    Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

  • Montagne Sainte-Victoire.

    Montagne Ste-Victoire

    21.08 MILES

    East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…

  • Calanques National Park at dawn, view over the city of Marseille.

    Parc National des Calanques

    7.57 MILES

    The calanques (coves) of the coast surrounding Marseille became France's 10th national park in 2012, preserving their astonishing beauty and harbouring an…

  • MARSEILLE, FRANCE - 21 FEBRUARY 2016: Interior of Notre-Dame de la Garde in Marseille, Provence, France

    Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde

    1.51 MILES

    Occupying Marseille’s highest point, La Garde (154m), this opulent 19th-century Romano-Byzantine basilica is Marseille's most-visited icon. Built on the…

  • The Panier district

    Le Panier

    0.51 MILES

    'The Basket' is Marseille's oldest quarter – site of the original Greek settlement and nicknamed for its steep streets and buildings. Its close, village…

  • Caumont Centre d’Art

    Caumont Centre d’Art

    15.75 MILES

    The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality…

  • Château la Coste

    Château la Coste

    22.89 MILES

    The vine-clad slopes, woods and and olive groves of this Provençal estate are graced by harmonious examples of art and architecture, including work by…

View more attractions

Nearby Marseille attractions

1. La Joliette

0.04 MILES

The old maritime neighbourhood of La Joliette, moribund since the decline of the 19th-century docks, has been revitalised by bars, shops and restaurants…

4. La Vieille Charité

0.39 MILES

In the heart of Marseille's Le Panier quarter is this grand and gorgeous almshouse, built by Pierre Puget (1620–94), an architect and sculptor born just a…

5. Galerie Trajectoire

0.46 MILES

This teeny tiny art gallery, located along a narrow sloping road in the historic neighbourhood of Le Panier, offers a platform to emerging artists and a…

7. Le Panier

0.51 MILES

'The Basket' is Marseille's oldest quarter – site of the original Greek settlement and nicknamed for its steep streets and buildings. Its close, village…

8. Musée Regards de Provence

0.61 MILES

This niche museum is housed in the city’s former sanitary station, operational from 1948 until 1971. It’s essentially a graphic art museum exploring…