Château d’If

Commanding access to Marseille's Vieux Port, this photogenic island-fortress was immortalised in Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 classic The Count of Monte Cristo. Many political prisoners were incarcerated here, including the Revolutionary hero Mirabeau and the Communards of 1871. Other than the island itself there’s not a great deal to see, but it’s worth visiting just for the views of the Vieux Port. Frioul If Express runs boats (return €11, 20 minutes, up to 10 daily) from Quai de la Fraternité.