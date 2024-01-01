Guarding the southern side of Marseille’s harbour (and threatening its sometimes rebellious citizens, who attempted to destroy it during the Revolution) is the star-shaped, 17th-century Fort St-Nicolas, built by Louis XIV. Used as both garrison and prison, it can only be visited by prior arrangement with the tourist office.
