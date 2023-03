One of Provence’s most enduring Christmas traditions is its santons (plaster-moulded, kiln-fired nativity figures), first created by Marseillais artisan Jean-Louis Lagnel (1764–1822). This tiny museum displays a collection of 18th- and 19th-century santons (from the Provençal word santoun, meaning ‘little saint’), and runs visits to its workshops. Its boutique sells everything from nail-sized dogs and pigs to a complete mas (Provençal farmhouse).