Welcome to Camargue
The main town of the region, diminutive Arles, is a show-stopper. Wander the narrow golden-hued streets that inspired Van Gogh to find the town's lovely restored Roman amphitheatre, top-notch art and history museums, and world-class restaurants. It'll be hard to tear yourself away.
Top experiences in Camargue
Camargue activities
Camargue Tour from Aix-en-Provence
Leave central Aix-en-Provence, and travel west, passing through the Roman town of Arles, toward the Camargue. A rugged stretch of wild wetlands, the area is officially known as Parc Naturel Regional de Camargue – a protected site to conserve its rich abundance of flora and fauna. Look out for black bulls and wild horses roaming freely as you head away from the beaten Provencal tourist trail, and then stop in the pretty coastal town of Les Saintes Maries de la Mer. Explore this sleepy capital of the Camargue, soaking up its uniquely Mediterranean ambiance, illustrated by its white-washed houses and paella cooking on the streets. Head inside the town’s medieval church – Église des Saintes Maries – and hear about Ste Sarah, the town’s much revered patron saint.After a tour, enjoy some free time to do as much (or as little!) as you like. Bring your bathing suit and go for a swim in the sea, or arrange with your guide to visit Pont de Gau Ornithological Park to see the region’s famous pink flamingos (own expense).Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time, and return to Aix in the comfort of your air-conditioned minibus. Your tour finishes in the early evening at the start point.
Camargue from Avignon
In the heart of the Camargue natural park, you will witness an amazing sight of wild animals and wild landscapes; pink flamingos, bulls and the famous white horses of Camargue. You will also visit the capital of the regional park, Les Saintes Maries de la Mer, a city of Spanish and gipsy traditions. Head to the rooftop of the town's church and admire the view of the Mediterranean sea before visiting the Ornithological park "Pont de Gau" with flamingos, egrets and many more in their nests. At the end of your trip to the Camargue, head back to Avignon where your tour will finish.
Arles and Camargue Small-Group Half-Day Tour from Avignon
Meet your guide in the morning or in the afternoon in Avignon. You will start with a walking tour in Arles and learn more with your guide about art and history. It is a charming, typical town which gives you the opportunity to discover amazing roman's monuments and also to follow the steps of Van Gogh who lived in Arles with his friend Gauguin. Arles is a gateway to Camargue. Then explore the wild and untouched landscape of Camargue where you can admire the typical white horses, pink flamingos, black bulls and more than 250 other species of resident birds or migratory - it is a true paradise of birds.Further, you will visit the charming village of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer - the capital of Camargue - a place full of tradition and pilgrimage.There, you will discover the beautiful church and its saint: Saint Sarah and some beautiful sandy beaches.It is definitely a tour for nature and history lovers. At the end of your tour, your guide will take you back to Avignon.
Half-Day Van Gogh Tour of Provence from Avignon
Meet your guide in the morning or in the afternoon in Avignon. Provence provided inspiration for Van Gogh and through this tour you will be guided through the wonderful marriage of art and history. You will start with a walking tour in Arles. It is a charming, typical town which gives you the opportunity to discover amazing roman's monuments and also to follow the steps of Van Gogh who lived here with his friend Gauguin. Arles is a gateway to the Camargue. Then you will explore the incredible perched village, Les Baux de Provence, one of the most visited destinations in France. You will able to admire incredible views of the mountain range Les Alpilles as well as olive trees and vineyards.You will finish with the sanatorium in Saint Remy de Provence where Van Gogh used to stay and painted part of his paintings.Please note that the entry to Saint Paul de Mausole is not included in price.
Day Trip to Provence Villages including Pont du Gard from Arles
Your guide will meet you in a central place in Arles in the morning and will take you to your first stop: the famous site of the Pont du Gard, dating back to the first century and listed by UNESCO. It's the most amazing and best-preserved part of the Roman aqueduct which supplied water to Nîmes. Stop at the Antiques in Saint Rémy de Provence (Triumphal Arch and mausoleum) located in a field of olive trees, a landscape painted several times by Van Gogh. Go to Les Baux de Provence, village located upon a rock at 245m / 803ft of altitude, with its historical pedestrian center and see the Museum of Santons, the Hôtel des Porcelets, beautiful house from the 16th century and the Romanesque styled St Vincent Church... Have some free time for lunch (not included) on your own during the day. Your next destination is Roussillon, one of «the most beautiful villages in France», famous for its red and yellow ochre cliffs, unusual natural landscape. Head towards Gordes, a hilltop village in Luberon, also one of «the most beautiful villages in France», famous for the architecture of dry stones. Finally, visit the Lavender Museum to discover the flower symbol of Provence. Enjoy a demonstration of distillation during the harvest (from July to August). Between mid-June and mid-July only, you can get a photo stop at Senanque Abbey to take pictures of the blooming lavender fields (during that period, the visit of the lavender museum is replaced by the photo stop at Senanque Abbey).
Roman Heritage Day Trip to Pont du Gard, Les Baux de Provence and St Remy de Provence from Arles
Your guide will meet you in the morning at central place in Arles. In this tour, discover the Roman and medieval architecture with the Roman aqueduct of Pont du Gard and the medieval village of Les Baux de Provence. Start with a Roman escapade to the famous UNESCO site Pont du Gard dated from the first century AD. It's the most amazing and best-preserved part of the Roman aqueduct which supplied water to Nîmes. Then, your guide will take you to Les Baux de Provence, village located upon a rock at 245m / 803ft of altitude, with its historical pedestrian center: the museum of Santons, the Hôtel des Porcelets, beautiful house of the 16th century, the Romanesque styled St Vincent Church... You will stop at the Antiques in Saint Rémy de Provence (Triumphal Arch and mausoleum) located in a field of olive trees, landscape painted several times by Van Gogh and will have the opportunity to take great pictures of the place.