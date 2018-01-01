Day Trip to Provence Villages including Pont du Gard from Arles

Your guide will meet you in a central place in Arles in the morning and will take you to your first stop: the famous site of the Pont du Gard, dating back to the first century and listed by UNESCO. It's the most amazing and best-preserved part of the Roman aqueduct which supplied water to Nîmes. Stop at the Antiques in Saint Rémy de Provence (Triumphal Arch and mausoleum) located in a field of olive trees, a landscape painted several times by Van Gogh. Go to Les Baux de Provence, village located upon a rock at 245m / 803ft of altitude, with its historical pedestrian center and see the Museum of Santons, the Hôtel des Porcelets, beautiful house from the 16th century and the Romanesque styled St Vincent Church... Have some free time for lunch (not included) on your own during the day. Your next destination is Roussillon, one of «the most beautiful villages in France», famous for its red and yellow ochre cliffs, unusual natural landscape. Head towards Gordes, a hilltop village in Luberon, also one of «the most beautiful villages in France», famous for the architecture of dry stones. Finally, visit the Lavender Museum to discover the flower symbol of Provence. Enjoy a demonstration of distillation during the harvest (from July to August). Between mid-June and mid-July only, you can get a photo stop at Senanque Abbey to take pictures of the blooming lavender fields (during that period, the visit of the lavender museum is replaced by the photo stop at Senanque Abbey).