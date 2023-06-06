Arles

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Amphitheatre in Arles, Provence, France

Getty Images

Overview

Roman treasures, shady squares and plenty of Camarguais culture make Arles a seductive stepping stone into the Camargue. And if its colourful sun-baked houses evoke a sense of déjà vu, it’s because you’ve seen them already on a Van Gogh canvas – the artist painted 200-odd works around town, though sadly his famous little ‘yellow house’ at 2 place Lamartine, which he painted in 1888, was destroyed during WWII.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Amphitheatre in Arles.

    Les Arènes

    Arles

    In Roman Gaul, every important town had an amphitheatre, where gladiators and wild animals met their (usually grisly) ends. Few examples have survived,…

  • Facade of art museum Foundation Vincent van Gogh in Arles, France.

    Fondation Vincent Van Gogh

    Arles

    Housed in a listed 15th-century manor, now twice repurposed (its other incarnation was as a bank), this Van Gogh–themed gallery is a must-see, as much for…

  • Musée Réattu

    Musée Réattu

    Arles

    This superb 150-year-old museum, housed in an exquisitely renovated 15th-century Hospitaller priory by the Rhône, might be assumed old-fashioned, yet its…

  • Église St-Trophime

    Église St-Trophime

    Arles

    Named for Arles' semi-mythical first archbishop, this Romanesque-style church, built over a 5th-century basilica, was a cathedral until the bishopric…

  • Musée Départemental Arles Antique

    Musée Départemental Arles Antique

    Arles

    This striking cobalt-blue museum perches on the edge of what used to be the Roman chariot-racing track (hippodrome), southwest of central Arles. The…

  • Fondation Luma

    Fondation Luma

    Arles

    Arles' already-bulging cultural landscape avidly awaits this new cutting-edge gallery and arts centre, rising inexorably at a defunct railway depot in the…

  • Théâtre Antique

    Théâtre Antique

    Arles

    It's easy to admire the grace and engineering of this theatre – built at the behest of the unofficial first Roman Emperor, Augustus, in the 1st century BC…

  • Cryptoportiques

    Cryptoportiques

    Arles

    The origins of these fascinating underground chambers, now sitting below the current city centre, go at least back to the first Roman colony in Arles in…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Arles

Sports

This running route through Aix and Arles puts you in the paintings of Cézanne and Van Gogh

Jan 31, 2020 • 7 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Arles with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Arles