Welcome to Arles
Arles' Saturday market is also a must-see – it's one of Provence's best.
Van Gogh in Provence Small-Group Day Trip
After choosing the start time to suit your schedule, meet your guide and hop aboard your air-conditioned minivan at your hotel in Avignon then head out of the city to begin your Van Gogh in Provence day trip. Considered by many to be among the finest painters of his generation, Van Gogh spent a number of years in Provence and it was here that he produced popular works such as Cypresses, Irises and The Starry Night.Stop first among the olive groves and cypress trees at Les Antiques in St-Rémy de Provence, a beautiful landscape of Roman ruins painted on many occasions by Van Gogh. Admire highlights such as the triumphal arch and the funeral monument with your guide, and learn how they inspired the master during his time in the south of France. Visit the Saint-Paul Asylum (own expense), where Van Gogh painted his ‘Wheat Field’ series from May 1889 to May 1890.Continue on to Les Baux de Provence, an ancient village nestled on a limestone outcrop high in the rolling Provençal hills. Explore the cobbled streets of its historic center and take in top attractions such as the Museum of Santons, the Hôtel des Porcelets (a beautiful 16th-century house) and the Romanesque St Vincent Church.From April, 2017, you will enjoy the audiovisual show in the Carrieres de Lumieres (Quarry of Light): reproductions of famous paintings are displayed on the walls of the quarry while music is on. The show is closed in January and February, more time will be allowed in the village of Les Baux during this period.Next, walk in Van Gogh’s footsteps during a tour of Arles — a UNESCO World Heritage site. Learn about its rich Roman history at the ancient amphitheatre, and discover the sites which inspired this talented artist to produce famous works such as The Yellow House and The Night Café. Afterward, enjoy a little free time to explore Arles at your leisure.When your time in Arles comes to an end, hop back aboard your minivan for the return journey to your hotel in Avignon, where your Provence day trip will come to an end.
Provence Day Trip from Aix-en-Provence
Leave central Aix-en-Provence and travel northwest by air-conditioned minibus through the scenic Provencal countryside to the northern slopes of the Alpilles mountain range. Your destination is the pretty village of St Rémy de Provence; once a walled Roman town, it is now a thriving market village popular with locals and visitors alike.Spend time here at leisure, doing whatever you please. Perhaps visit its picturesque open-air market (one of the region’s fines), or stroll to finding St Rémy’s best monuments, such as St Paul de Mausole. This gorgeous Romanesque monastery was formerly a psychiatric hospital that treated St Rémy’s most famous ex-resident -- Vincent van Gogh -- when he cut off his ear. Entrance fees to any monuments are at your own expense.Continue your tour by minibus to the medieval cliff-top village of Les Baux de Provence to admire its postcard-perfect views and enjoy lunch at leisure (own expense). If time permits, take a wander around the village’s lovely cobblestone streets to soak up its historic charm. Possibility to attend the light and sound show in Les Carrières de Lumières (entrance fee not included, closed in February).Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time, and travel to Arles -- an ancient city that’s made its way onto the UNESCO World Heritage list in recognition of its beautifully preserved Roman monuments. Like St Rémy, Arles was once home to Vincent van Gogh. As you will learn about Van Gogh’s life in the city, watch out for the places that inspired the artist’s works, like Café Van Gogh in Forum Square. The distinctive yellow-fronted café is said to be the building in Van Gogh’s acclaimed The Café Terrace painting. If you travel on a Saturday, you will also be able to enjoy the open-air market in Arles.Marvel at Arles’ Roman monuments, too, including the ruins of Arles Amphitheater and the city’s Roman Theater. Pass St-Trophime church, admiring its carved 12th-century doorway, and then return to your minibus for the journey back to Aix-en-Provence. Your tour finishes at the start point in the later afternoon.The order of the visit might change depending on market day.
Arles, Camargue and Aigues-Mortes from Avignon
Enjoy a convenient morning pickup from your Avignon hotel, then meet your guide and hop aboard your air-conditioned minivan for the drive out into the Camargue countryside. Home to ancient settlements and a huge variety of wildlife including over 400 different species of birds, the Camargue is widely considered among the most beautiful corners of the country. First, travel to the medieval walled city of Aigues-Mortes, one of the finest examples of 13th-century military architecture in Europe. Wander along the cobbled streets with your guide, learn of the city’s fascinating past and see top sights such as the Eglise Notre-Dame des Sablons. Hop aboard a train and head out onto the salt marshes outside the city, where salt has been harvested since the 8th century. During your 1-hour train trip through the marshes, listen as your guide explains how the salt is harvested and gain insight into why the seawater here is a peculiar shade of pink. Back in Aigues-Mortes, enjoy free time for lunch at one of the traditional cafés or restaurants (own expense) then cross the Petit Rhône River by cable-ferry on your way to the seaside village of Les Saintes Maries de la Mer. Explore Les Saintes Maries de la Mer at your leisure and don’t forget to visit its impressive church, a popular pilgrimage site for centuries. Perhaps take the opportunity to climb up to the ramparts encircling the church’s roof (own expense) and admire panoramic views out over the Camargue plain. If that sounds like a little too much effort, simply spend your free time relaxing on the beach or bathing in the cool Mediterranean Sea. Continue on through the Camargue to the UNESCO-listed town of Arles, by the banks of the mighty Rhône River. Admire diverse birdlife such as egrets, grey herons, swans and pink flamingos on route, and wildlife like black bulls and white horses. In Arles, make the most of the free time to explore at your leisure. Discover a wealth of important Roman remnants including the 1st-century Arles Amphitheatre (own expense) or simply sit in the sunshine and soak up the atmosphere. Choose also to visit the Musée de l'Arles et de la Provence Antique or Eglise St-Trophime. Entrance fees are all at your own expense.When the time comes, hop back aboard your minivan for the return journey to Avignon, where your day trip concludes.
Private Provence Tour: Van Gogh Footsteps
You’ll be picked up from your Avignon hotel in the morning or afternoon by your private guide. Traveling by air-conditioned minivan, head 45 minutes north to the city of Arles, where you’ll spend a few hours discovering the landscapes that inspired the works of famous post-Impressionist Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. Van Gogh lived in Arles from 1888 to 1889, and produced more than 300 paintings and drawings during his time there. Your expert art historian guide will take you to the sites that appear in some of Van Gogh’s most treasured paintings including Le Café La Nuit and Le Jardin de l’Hotel Dieu. You'll see the location of La Maison Jaune but as the building was bombed during World War II, there are no visible remains.But there’s more to Arles than Van Gogh; the city is home to many impressive Roman monuments, some of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites. Travel back in time with a visit to the famous Arles Amphitheatre, one of Arles' most prominent attractions.Back aboard the minivan, continue your drive to nearby Saint-Rémy-de-Provence and visit Saint-Paul-de-Mausole. This monastery includes the adjoining Maison de Santé Saint-Paul psychiatric institution, where Van Gogh was treated for a year during his psychological downturn. Your guide will explain Van Gogh's struggle with mental illness, including the famous story about how he cut off his own ear. View the wheat field that he contemplated and painted during his time here, and see a reproduction of the room where he was confined (entrance fee at own expense).On the way back, make a photo stop at another Roman ruin, Les Antiques of Glanum. Admire the Triumphal Arch and Mausoleum situated among a field of olive trees — a landscape painted several times by Van Gogh. Your tour concludes in Avignon with drop-off at your hotel.
Half-day Tour to Arles from Aix-en-Provence
After being picked up at your hotel in Aix-en-Provence, head to the Roman city of Arles. Take a tour of the historic center to see the main monuments, arena, amphitheater, Saint-Trophime church, city hall and forum square, as well as the Van Gogh café, garden and hospital. A map is provided by your guide.After your visit to Arles, drive to the medieval hilltop village of Baux de Provence. Admire the incredible views of the surrounding Provence countryside. Choose to either visit the village and 10th century fortress or see a unique light and art show at the Carrières de Lumières. Famous works of art by the Renaissance painters are projected onto the walls of the former quarry in one of Europe's most unique attractions.At the end of your visit, drive back to Aix-en-Provence with your guide.
Marseille Shore Excursion: Private Day Trip to Arles, Les Baux de Provence and Saint Remy de Provence
Meet your guide in the morning at your cruise port terminal in Marseille and move towards Arles in your comfortable private vehicle. In Arles, enjoy a walk on the cours de la République with its rich architecture and charming cafés. See the Roman arena and typical architecture as you make your way to the old town of Arles. Explore the area’s, go into charming boutiques and craft shops to pick up a unique souvenir. Afterwards head up to the charming village of Les Baux de Provence, located in the Alpilles mountains. Then follow Van Gogh's footsteps and explore Saint Remy de Provence and the monastery Saint-Paul-de-Mausole (not included - 5€/person), to learn and discover where the painter used to live for one year (1889-1890) and enjoy the magic ambiance of the place that did inspire some of his most famous paintings (la Nuit Etoilée/Starry Night). Then, enjoy a free walk in the old town of Saint Remy.When you tour finishes, your guide will drive you back to Marseille port of cruise terminal.