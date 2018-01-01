Arles, Camargue and Aigues-Mortes from Avignon

Enjoy a convenient morning pickup from your Avignon hotel, then meet your guide and hop aboard your air-conditioned minivan for the drive out into the Camargue countryside. Home to ancient settlements and a huge variety of wildlife including over 400 different species of birds, the Camargue is widely considered among the most beautiful corners of the country. First, travel to the medieval walled city of Aigues-Mortes, one of the finest examples of 13th-century military architecture in Europe. Wander along the cobbled streets with your guide, learn of the city’s fascinating past and see top sights such as the Eglise Notre-Dame des Sablons. Hop aboard a train and head out onto the salt marshes outside the city, where salt has been harvested since the 8th century. During your 1-hour train trip through the marshes, listen as your guide explains how the salt is harvested and gain insight into why the seawater here is a peculiar shade of pink. Back in Aigues-Mortes, enjoy free time for lunch at one of the traditional cafés or restaurants (own expense) then cross the Petit Rhône River by cable-ferry on your way to the seaside village of Les Saintes Maries de la Mer. Explore Les Saintes Maries de la Mer at your leisure and don’t forget to visit its impressive church, a popular pilgrimage site for centuries. Perhaps take the opportunity to climb up to the ramparts encircling the church’s roof (own expense) and admire panoramic views out over the Camargue plain. If that sounds like a little too much effort, simply spend your free time relaxing on the beach or bathing in the cool Mediterranean Sea. Continue on through the Camargue to the UNESCO-listed town of Arles, by the banks of the mighty Rhône River. Admire diverse birdlife such as egrets, grey herons, swans and pink flamingos on route, and wildlife like black bulls and white horses. In Arles, make the most of the free time to explore at your leisure. Discover a wealth of important Roman remnants including the 1st-century Arles Amphitheatre (own expense) or simply sit in the sunshine and soak up the atmosphere. Choose also to visit the Musée de l'Arles et de la Provence Antique or Eglise St-Trophime. Entrance fees are all at your own expense.When the time comes, hop back aboard your minivan for the return journey to Avignon, where your day trip concludes.