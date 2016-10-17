Luberon Day Trip from Marseille

Meet your guide in the morning near Marseille’s port, then hop into your air-conditioned vehicle to begin your tour through the Luberon region. With medieval villages nestled among rolling lavender fields and rugged hills, the Luberon is widely considered the most attractive corner of Provence. Travel with your guide along countryside roads in the foothills of the Luberon mountains to the town of l'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, and enjoy free time to explore at your leisure. Duck into antique shops along the canal side or soak up the sunshine on a local cafe terrace. Then, head onward to the hilltop village of Gorges.Admire the Roman Pont Julien bridge on route to Bonnieux, a picture-postcard Provençal village dominated by a 12th-century church. Wind your way through the picturesque Combe of Lourmarin and stop for photos in Lourmarin, famous for its Renaissance castle. There, enjoy more free time for lunch at your leisure. In the summer (June 15 to July 15), visit Sénanque Abbey — founded by Cistercian monks in the 12th-century — and take a moment to capture the blooming lavender fields on camera. Wander through open-air markets in local villages such as Roussillon and Bonnieux, and perhaps pick up a souvenir or two along the way. Stop at the Lavender Museum’s shop (closed in January) and try out an exclusive line of natural cosmetics made from the fragrant essential oils of the region's most famous plant. Then, head on to the village of Roussillon, perched beneath ochre-colored cliffs. When your journey through the Luberon region comes to an end, travel back to the port in Marseille with your guide to conclude your tour. Please note: As the markets only take place in the morning, the order of sites and villages visited may change.