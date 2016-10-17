Welcome to Marseille
The heart of the city is the vibrant Vieux Port (old port), mast-to-mast with yachts and pleasure boats. Just uphill is the ancient Le Panier neighbourhood, the oldest section of the city. Also worth an explore is the République quarter, with its stylish boutiques and Haussmannian buildings, and the Joliette area, centred onMarseille’s famous striped Cathédrale de la Major.
Top experiences in Marseille
Marseille activities
Marseille Electric Bike Tour
Begin your small-group electric bike tour of one of the oldest cities in Europe at the historic Old Port (Vieux Port) in central Marseille. Your deluxe electric bike requires much less pedaling than a standard bike, so you can explore the city with ease. Plus, attachable baby seats and trailers make this an activity the whole family can enjoy. Throughout your trip, your native guide will share anecdotes about Marseille's rich heritage and show you secret streets and places only locals know about. You may even get the chance to see the locals playing their favorite game, pétanque, which is a type of boules and similar to bocce.Ride up to Palais du Pharo (Napoleon's Palace), where you’ll take in lovely views of Marseille and the Old Port. Marvel at Notre-Dame de la Garde, a stunning Catholic basilica that towers over the city, and see the ancient Abbey of St Victor. Follow the Corniche du Président John F Kennedy (Corniche Kennedy), a coastal road with fantastic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Soak up the quaint atmosphere as you cruise by the picturesque fishing village of Vallon des Auffes and the small, rocky bay known as Anse de Malmousque.If you choose the three hours and a half tour option, see all of these sights plus the historic city center and the narrow alleyways and colorful buildings of Le Panier, the oldest neighborhood in Marseille. Visit Marseille Cathedral, a national monument of France, and ride around the glittering glass Museum of the Civilisations of Europe and the Mediterranean (MuCEM). You will have plenty of opportunities to capture amazing photos throughout your tour. There will also be a break for a drink or lunch (own expense). Your leisurely electric bike tour concludes at its starting point in central Marseille.
Marseille Shore Excursion: Marseille and Cassis Tour
When your cruise ship docks at the Marseille port, meet your guide at the cruise terminal and hop in a luxury minivan to begin your 7-hour shore excursion.Head 45 minutes south along the picturesque Route des Crêtes toward the seaside town of Cassis. Pull over at Cape Canaille, an imposing headland perched atop high cliffs, to take in panoramic views over the Gulf of Cassis. Arriving in Cassis, follow your guide on a stroll around the charming harbor, gazing upon the colorful, traditional Provençal houses that line the waterfront. Continue exploring by foot at your leisure, or take a 45-minute sightseeing cruise (own expense) along the Mediterranean coastline lined with calanques — stunning limestone rock formations known locally as the 'fjords of the French Riviera.' Drive back to Marseille for a sightseeing tour with your guide. France's second-largest city and the country's largest commercial port, Marseille has a wealth of historical and architectural treasures. Perhaps most notable is Basilique Notre Dame de la Garde. Marvel at this church's impressive Neo-Byzantine architecture and gaze out over the Vieux Port (Old Port) to Château d’If — the famous fortress in Alexander Dumas’ novel, The Count of Monte Cristo. Your guide will also take you to the 11th-century Abbey of St Victor, on the site of an ancient monastery. Learn about the abbey's religious significance as you tour the fortified stone interior. After your time here, drive back to the cruise port to conclude your shore excursion. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Marseille port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Provence Sightseeing Tour with Marseille and Cruise Upgrade
Meet your guide at Marseille Vieux Port and then head southeast by minivan to the seaside town of Cassis – only a short drive away. After traveling along the scenic Corniche des Crêtes road, stop to admire dramatic coastal views of the Gulf of Cassis from Cape Canaille – the magnificent headland that tops France’s highest sea cliffs. Head down the hills and stop in Cassis to walk around its pretty harbor, lined with colorful houses that typify the fishing villages of Provence. Hop aboard a sightseeing boat and cruise out of the harbor to see three of the region’s spectacular calanques – a series of striking limestone rock formations that comprise the so-called ‘fjords of the French Riviera’ along the coastline. After spending roughly 45 minutes on the water, head back to Marseille by minivan and finish your day with a relaxing sightseeing tour. Stop to marvel at the Neo-Byzantine architecture of Marseille’s Notre-Dame de la Garde church, and enjoy breathtaking views across the sea toward Château d’If – the fortress featured in Alexander Dumas’ novel The Count of Monte Cristo. Pass the 11th-century Abbey of Saint Victor and then end your tour back at Marseille Vieux Port in the evening.
Luberon Day Trip from Marseille
Meet your guide in the morning near Marseille’s port, then hop into your air-conditioned vehicle to begin your tour through the Luberon region. With medieval villages nestled among rolling lavender fields and rugged hills, the Luberon is widely considered the most attractive corner of Provence. Travel with your guide along countryside roads in the foothills of the Luberon mountains to the town of l'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue, and enjoy free time to explore at your leisure. Duck into antique shops along the canal side or soak up the sunshine on a local cafe terrace. Then, head onward to the hilltop village of Gorges.Admire the Roman Pont Julien bridge on route to Bonnieux, a picture-postcard Provençal village dominated by a 12th-century church. Wind your way through the picturesque Combe of Lourmarin and stop for photos in Lourmarin, famous for its Renaissance castle. There, enjoy more free time for lunch at your leisure. In the summer (June 15 to July 15), visit Sénanque Abbey — founded by Cistercian monks in the 12th-century — and take a moment to capture the blooming lavender fields on camera. Wander through open-air markets in local villages such as Roussillon and Bonnieux, and perhaps pick up a souvenir or two along the way. Stop at the Lavender Museum’s shop (closed in January) and try out an exclusive line of natural cosmetics made from the fragrant essential oils of the region's most famous plant. Then, head on to the village of Roussillon, perched beneath ochre-colored cliffs. When your journey through the Luberon region comes to an end, travel back to the port in Marseille with your guide to conclude your tour. Please note: As the markets only take place in the morning, the order of sites and villages visited may change.
Provence Countryside Tour from Marseille with Ruins and Wine
Meet your guide at Marseille Vieux Port and head inland by minivan, passing through picturesque Provencal countryside in the direction of Avignon – just over an hour away. Known as the City of Popes, Avignon was once home to a succession of 14th- and 15th-century French popes who lavished the city with grand architectural gestures. At your leisure, see several monuments from the city’s heyday, like the Pont Saint-Bénezet – a striking medieval bridge – and the impressive Popes’ Palace (Palais des Papes) which you can visit (own expense).After a break for lunch (own expense), head to the old castle ruins near Châteauneuf-du-Pape village, in the heart of the country’s Rhône Valley. The name ‘Châteauneuf-du-Pape’ also applies to the appellation (wine-making region) in which the village lies, and you’ll taste several of its famous wines at a local wine cellar here. See the vineyards and cellars while learning about the region’s viniculture from your guide.Continue your tour by minivan, heading toward the Chaîne des Alpilles mountain range. On the way, stop to admire the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pont du Gard – a well-preserved Roman aqueduct that once supplied the city of Nimes with water. The last stop of your day is Les Baux de Provence, a charming medieval village perched high on a rocky hill where you’ll have time to spend at leisure. Admire dramatic views over the lush Provencal countryside and amble around the cobblestone streets gazing at the city's old fortress ruins (admission to the fortress is at your own expense).After soaking up the delights of Les Baux de Provence, meet your guide for your journey back to Marseille. Your tour finishes back at Marseille Vieux Port in the early evening.
Electric Bike Tour to the Calanques from Marseille
Meet at the Old Port in central Marseille in the morning. Receive a safety orientation from your guide and get fitted with your easy-to-use electric bike, which has a motor as well as pedals, letting you cover more ground with less effort.Following your guide, cruise along the Mediterranean coast to the picturesque little fishing port of Vallon des Auffes, and along the Corniche Kennedy to Prado Beach and Madrague Montredon. Continue south to the pretty port village of Les Goudes, where you’ll have a rest stop. Purchase lunch to eat on your own, or enjoy a set meal at a local restaurant (payable directly to your guide; see Itinerary for a sample menu).Enjoy one last glimpse of the Marseille skyline. Loop around the bend to the calanques, where the landscapes become wildly beautiful. These series of striking limestone rock formations and turquoise coves and inlets are dubbed the ‘fjords of the French Riviera.’Park your bike again at La Plage de la Maronnaise (Maronnaise Beach) to swim in the crystal-clear waters.Continue to Callelongue Cove before turning around and cruising back up along the coast.Soak up the greenery of Parc Borély or Campagne Pastré, two public parks, before arriving in the heart of the city. Visit Basilica Notre Dame of the Garde, the iconic church that overlooks the Old Port. From the hill's summit, enjoy sweeping views of Marseille's rooftops and the Mediterranean beyond. Your tour ends back at the starting point.