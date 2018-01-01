Welcome to Menton
To French people, the town is also known for its lemons, which are renowned for their flavour and celebrated every February with a big lemon-themed party.
Private Luxury Yacht Cruise from Nice
Head to Nice Harbor at your selected departure time for your French Riviera cruise. You’ll be greeted by your personal skipper and welcomed aboard your 50-foot (11-meter) Portofino 32 motorized yacht. Your private luxury yacht fits up to eight people, making this cruise perfect for a family day out, a fun activity with friends or a romantic evening with your loved one.Sit back and relax as you cruise along the stunning Côte d’Azur past divine white-sand beaches and picturesque coastal cities such as Cap-d'Ail, Beaulieu, Villefranche-sur-Mer and Menton. Pass the creeks of Fossette and La Mala, and feel like a celebrity as you admire the hidden villas of the rich and famous scattered along the glamorous coastline. Bask in the sun on deck and enjoy chilled soft drinks, and use your provided snorkel equipment to take a refreshing dip in the cool Mediterranean water. If you’re lucky, you may catch sight of dolphins or whales during the cruise! There is also a cabin below deck for added comfort. You have the choice of several cruise options. See below for sample itineraries, and remember that your skipper will do as much as possible to customize the trip to your preferences. 2-Hour Morning CruiseHead to Villefranche-sur-Mer, with its fishing village and medieval fortress, and then cruise to St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and Beaulieu.2-Hour Champagne Sunset CruiseEnjoy an unforgettable sunset while sipping a glass of Champagne paired with snacks as you cruise to Villefranche-sur-Mer, St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and Beaulieu.3-Hour Morning CruiseFollow the same itinerary as the 2-hour morning cruise, followed by Eze-sur-Mer, Cap d'Ail, and the La Mala creek and caves.4-Hour Afternoon CruiseAfter seeing the sights listed above, make a trip to glittering Monaco Bay and Cap Martin.8-Hour Morning CruiseSpend the first part of your full-day cruise following the above itinerary, and then continue to Roquebrune Beach. Enjoy a stunning panorama of Menton and cruise along part of the incredible Italian coastline.
Private Luxury Yacht Cruise from Monaco with Personal Skipper
Start this unique private tour of the French Riviera on your Portofino 32 luxury motor yacht from Monaco Fontvieille Harbour. Choose from four cruise durations and visit some of the most beautiful parts of the French Riviera including sandy beaches and small islands off the coast. See some spectacular locations such as Cap-d'Ail, Beaulieu, Villefranche-sur-Mer and Menton. Sail past the beautiful creeks of Fossette and La Mala on your private yacht and feel like a star as you admire celebrities’ villas along this glamorous coastline. Admire the spectacular scenery from the comfort of your very own yacht as you relax on the deck. Snorkeling equipment and beach towels will be provided on the yacht, so feel free to take a swim in the turquoise Mediterranean Sea and explore under water to see some marine life. If you’re lucky, you may catch a glimpse of dolphins or whales during the cruise! Bask in the warm Mediterranean sun and enjoy chilled, refreshing soft drinks. There is also a cabin below deck for added comfort. Your private motorboat, a 50-foot (10.5-meter) Sunseeker Portofino 32 with a maximum speed of 34 knots, fits up to 8 people. This is perfect for a family day out or a romantic sunset cruise, which includes champagne and snacks. See some example itineraries below and remember that your skipper will do as much as possible to amend the itinerary to suit your preferences.
Small-Group Italian Market and Dolceacqua Trip from Monaco
Enjoy a half-day trip to Italy from Monaco and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the unique markets of the Italian Riviera. After complimentary pickup from your Monaco hotel, head southeast along the Mediterranean coast and leave the French Riviera (Côte d'Azur) behind as you cross the border into the land of 'Pizza, Pasta and Amore.' Once you arrive, experience the hustle and bustle of the charming Italian markets. Depending on the day, you may visit the city of San Remo (Tuesday and Saturday) or explore the typical open-air market at the seafront city of Ventimiglia (Friday only). Enjoy free time to discover the colorful market stalls offering a variety of Italian products, including cheese, fresh produce, authentic leather goods and clothes. After a tour of San Remo (Tuesday and Saturday) or Ventimiglia, (Friday only), your half-day trip continues on the scenic road to the amazing authentic 12th century village of Dolceacqua ! You’ll be able to explore all the tinies streets, art galleries, souvenir shops, and the Castle. (Free time for lunch).
Panoramic Audio-guided Tour to San Remo Italian Riviera from Nice
Leave Nice on the motorway and on the way discover the Trophy of Augustus (Trophy of the Alps) overlooking the Principality of Monaco then Cap Martin, Roquebrune and a spectacular view over Menton and the Garavan Bay.Cross the border, and arrive in Italy in the Province of Liguria (the former republic of Genoa) and more precisely on the Riviera dei Fiori (Riviera of Flowers). Leave the Autostrada (Italian motorway) and arrive in San Remo (mid-morning depending on traffic) which is to the Italian Riviera what Cannes is to the Côte d’Azur, namely a seaside town dedicated to prestigious festivals and events.San Remo Market takes place every Tuesday and you will be able to enjoy its many fashionable shops offering you a warm welcome.You can also have lunch (own expense) and some free time after which it will be time to make the return journey. As your day is coming to an end, head back to your bus. On the way back, enjoy the peaceful panoramic view of the sea, nature, rocks, and luxury villas.
Italian Markets Tour in San Remo and Menton from Nice
Visit two countries in one day – it's possible with this tour. You start the adventure from Nice, France when your guide-driver comes to pick you up from your hotel between 8:40am and 9:00am. From there, take the road off the French Riviera to arrive in San Remo, Italy. Arriving in San Remo, spend plenty of time discovering the famous Italian markets offering brand handbags, leather goods, clothes and fashion accessories. Then give yourself the time to walk the old town and enjoy your free time to taste the delicious pizza, pasta and Italian food for lunch.Returning to France by the Italian riviera, you will stop in Menton. It's situated on the Franco-Italian border, and it is nicknamed la perle de la France ("The Pearl of France"). It is the capital of lemon and the sweetness of life. You will have the time to visit the old town of this city, the Basilica of Saint-Michel, and you will admire splendid panoramas.At the end of the journey, and after 8 hours of sightseeing, you will return to Nice city and your driver-guide will drop off you at your hotel or your chosen address in Nice.
Private Monaco, La Turbie, and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin from Nice
Start your full day tour with a pick-up at your hotel or accommodation in Nice. Board your private vehicle and follow the coast roads to La Turbie, one of the many medieval villages in France. It is situated high up on the mountain above Monaco. There you will enjoy stunning views over the Mediterranean surroundings. In the village, you can visit the old church, St Michel or the famous Roman trophy of the Alps by Augustus. Just stroll around the village and try to find out how life may have been here years ago. Monaco and Monte Carlo are next on the list. Visit the majestic Prince's Palace where the Prince of Monaco and his family live. Stroll around in the capital with its large white cathedral. Here you will also find the Maritime Museum, where Cousteau used to work. Have a tour on the famous race track for Formula One. After explore Monte-Carlo with its luxury buildings and boutiques. Maybe you would like to try your luck at the Casino.Your next stop is the old village of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, perched at 300m/984ft of altitude. You can admire a view over Menton and Monte Carlo. Stroll in the medieval village, see its castle built in the 11th century and restored several times in the 13th, 15th and 19th century, the 18th century church of St. Margaret or the millennial olive tree.At the end of the tour, your guide will drive you back to Nice.