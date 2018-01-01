Private Luxury Yacht Cruise from Nice

Head to Nice Harbor at your selected departure time for your French Riviera cruise. You’ll be greeted by your personal skipper and welcomed aboard your 50-foot (11-meter) Portofino 32 motorized yacht. Your private luxury yacht fits up to eight people, making this cruise perfect for a family day out, a fun activity with friends or a romantic evening with your loved one.Sit back and relax as you cruise along the stunning Côte d’Azur past divine white-sand beaches and picturesque coastal cities such as Cap-d'Ail, Beaulieu, Villefranche-sur-Mer and Menton. Pass the creeks of Fossette and La Mala, and feel like a celebrity as you admire the hidden villas of the rich and famous scattered along the glamorous coastline. Bask in the sun on deck and enjoy chilled soft drinks, and use your provided snorkel equipment to take a refreshing dip in the cool Mediterranean water. If you’re lucky, you may catch sight of dolphins or whales during the cruise! There is also a cabin below deck for added comfort. You have the choice of several cruise options. See below for sample itineraries, and remember that your skipper will do as much as possible to customize the trip to your preferences. 2-Hour Morning CruiseHead to Villefranche-sur-Mer, with its fishing village and medieval fortress, and then cruise to St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and Beaulieu.2-Hour Champagne Sunset CruiseEnjoy an unforgettable sunset while sipping a glass of Champagne paired with snacks as you cruise to Villefranche-sur-Mer, St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and Beaulieu.3-Hour Morning CruiseFollow the same itinerary as the 2-hour morning cruise, followed by Eze-sur-Mer, Cap d'Ail, and the La Mala creek and caves.4-Hour Afternoon CruiseAfter seeing the sights listed above, make a trip to glittering Monaco Bay and Cap Martin.8-Hour Morning CruiseSpend the first part of your full-day cruise following the above itinerary, and then continue to Roquebrune Beach. Enjoy a stunning panorama of Menton and cruise along part of the incredible Italian coastline.