From place du Cap a ramp leads to southern France's grandest Baroque church, the 17th-century Italianate Basilique St-Michel Archange. Its olive green and ochre façade is flanked by a 35m-tall clock tower and 53m-tall steeple (1701–03) and fronted by an attractive square decorated in pretty black-and-white pebble mosaics. The whole ensemble is breathtaking – especially when seen from above, with the Mediterranean glinting in the distance.