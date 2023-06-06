Menton

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
France, Alpes-Maritimes, harbor of Menton

Getty Images/Westend61

Overview

Last stop on the Côte d’Azur before Italy, the seaside town of Menton offers a glimpse of what the high life on the Riviera must have been like before the developers moved in. With its sunny climate, shady streets and pastel mansions – not to mention a lovely old port – it’s one of the most attractive towns on the entire coast. Menton’s old town is a cascade of pastel-coloured buildings. Add a fantastic museum dedicated to the great artist and film director Jean Cocteau, as well as several excellent restaurants, and Menton really is a must.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Basilique St-Michel Archange

    Basilique St-Michel Archange

    Menton

    From place du Cap a ramp leads to southern France's grandest Baroque church, the 17th-century Italianate Basilique St-Michel Archange. Its olive green and…

  • Jardin de la Serre de la Madone

    Jardin de la Serre de la Madone

    Menton

    Beautiful if slightly unkempt, this garden was designed by American botanist Lawrence Johnston. He planted dozens of rare plants picked up from his…

  • Musée du Bastion

    Musée du Bastion

    Menton

    Cocteau loved Menton. It was following a stroll along the seaside that he got the idea of turning a disused 17th-century bastion (1636) on the seafront…

  • Salle des Mariages

    Salle des Mariages

    Menton

    In 1957 Jean Cocteau decorated the marriage registry office inside Menton’s town hall from floor to ceiling, covering the walls with swirly drawings, and…

  • Cimetière du Vieux Château

    Cimetière du Vieux Château

    Menton

    For great views of the old town and the port, meander all the way up through the historic quarter to this hilltop cemetery. It's something of a pilgrimage…

  • Jardin Botanique Exotique du Val Rahmeh

    Jardin Botanique Exotique du Val Rahmeh

    Menton

    Laid out in 1905 for Lord Radcliffe, governor of Malta, the terraces of the Val Rahmeh overflow with exotic fruit-tree collections, including the only…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Menton with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Menton