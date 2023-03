Beautiful if slightly unkempt, this garden was designed by American botanist Lawrence Johnston. He planted dozens of rare plants picked up from his travels around the world. Abandoned for decades, it has been mostly restored to its former glory. Guided tours (1½ hours) take place daily at 3pm. Take Zest bus 7 (€1.50, 15 minutes) from Menton's train or bus station to the Serre de la Madone stop.