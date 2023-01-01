Villa E-1027

Irish modernist architect Eileen Gray designed this tour de force of a Mediterranean villa, complete with highly inventive furniture and fixtures, in the late 1920s. Nearly a century later, after an extensive renovation, it is once again open to the public for guided tours. Other noteworthy features of the villa include its beautiful landscaping and seaside location, along with the murals added by Le Corbusier against Gray's wishes in the 1930s. Reserve ahead online; tour size is limited to 12 people.