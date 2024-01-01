Nouveau Musée National de Monaco –Villa Sauber

Monaco

Part of Nouveau Musée National de Monaco, this sumptuous belle-époque villa with lush garden hosts seasonal contemporary art exhibitions focusing on a performing-arts theme (Serge Diaghilev, stage designs etc). Also sells a combo ticket (€10) which includes entry to the Jardin Exotique.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Restaurant in le Vieux Nice.

    Vieux Nice

    8.46 MILES

    Getting lost among the dark, narrow, winding alleyways of Nice’s old town is a highlight. The layout has barely changed since the 1700s, and it’s now…

  • NICE, FRANCE, on JANUARY 9, 2017. Promenade des Anglais - the main embankment of the city, one of the most beautiful in the world, stretches along the sea and the beach. Aerial view from Shatto's hill; Shutterstock ID 613405820; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Nice and Graz POIs

    Promenade des Anglais

    9.27 MILES

    The most famous stretch of seafront in Nice – if not France – is this vast paved promenade, which gets its name from the English expat patrons who paid…

  • Cabanon Le Corbusier, Roquebrune Cap Martin, France.

    Cabanon Le Corbusier

    1.91 MILES

    The only building French architect Le Corbusier (1887–1965) ever built for himself is this rather simple – but very clever – beach hut on Cap Martin…

  • The Monte Carlo Casino, gambling and entertainment complex in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Cote de Azul, Europe. It includes a casino, Grand Theatre de Monte Carlo, and office of Les Ballets de Monte Carlo.; Shutterstock ID 113483572; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POIs

    Casino de Monte Carlo

    0.4 MILES

    Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…

  • The aquarium of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. (Photo by: Godong/UIG via Getty Images)

    Musée Océanographique de Monaco

    1.01 MILES

    Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…

  • Chapel of the Rosary, designed by Henri Matisse, in Vence.

    Chapelle du Rosaire

    15.99 MILES

    An ailing Henri Matisse moved to Vence in 1943 to be cared for by his former nurse and model, Monique Bourgeois, who'd since become a Dominican nun. She…

  • Colline du Château

    Colline du Château

    8.28 MILES

    For the best views over Nice’s red-tiled rooftops, climb the winding staircases up to this wooded outcrop on the eastern edge of the old town. It’s been…

  • Musée Masséna

    Musée Masséna

    9.28 MILES

    Originally built as a holiday home for Prince Victor d’Essling (the grandson of one of Napoléon's favourite generals, Maréchal Massena), this lavish belle…

Nearby Monaco attractions

1. Jardin Japonais

0.18 MILES

Sandwiched between built-up Monte Carlo, Larvotto and the Mediterranean, the Jardin Japonais is intended as a piece of paradise. It was blessed by a…

2. Casino de Monte Carlo

0.4 MILES

Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…

3. Église Ste-Dévote

0.73 MILES

This 19th-century chapel is dedicated to Monaco's patron saint, whose body was brought here after her martyrdom in Corsica in 303 AD. The current church…

4. Crique Ciappaira

0.91 MILES

This minuscule, hidden cove at the foot of Le Rocher is reached by a steep staircase near the Parking des Pêcheurs. Tucked up against steep cliffs and a…

5. Musée Océanographique de Monaco

1.01 MILES

Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…

7. Le Rocher

1.06 MILES

Monaco Ville, also called Le Rocher, is the only part of Monaco to have retained its original old town, complete with small, windy medieval lanes. The old…

8. Palais Princier de Monaco

1.08 MILES

Built as a fortress atop Le Rocher in the 13th century, this palace is the private residence of the Grimaldi family. It is protected by the blue-helmeted,…