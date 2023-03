The medieval chunk of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Roquebrune sits 300m high on a pudding-shaped lump crowned by 10th-century Château de Roquebrune. Of all the steep and tortuous streets leading up to the château, rue Moncollet, with its arcaded passages and rock-carved stairways, is the most impressive. Architect Le Corbusier is buried in the village cemetery (section J; he designed his own tombstone). Sensational sea views unfold from place des Deux Frères.