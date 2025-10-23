Visiting Austria during the festive season is a bucket list item for many, and whether you go for a weekend city-break in Vienna, or a driving tour around the country, the Christmas markets will leave you dazzled.

Christmas markets – also called Christkindlmarkts, Weihnachtsmarkts, or Advent markets – may have originated in Germany, but Vienna hosted a "December Market" as early as 1298. The markets are more than a tourist attraction, they hold a deep cultural and historical significance as well as amazing shopping opportunities. The markets in Austria are usually open from mid- or late November to roughly Christmas Eve.

From Vienna to Innsbruck, here are our picks of the best festive markets in Austria. If you can't make it to one of the major cities, fear not, there will likely be a Christmas market nearby – even in a small town, locals and visitors can share a magical festive day out.

A tree covered in crystals dominates Innsbruck's Marktplatz. Adisa/Shutterstock

Things to know before you go to a market

Avoid driving to the markets (especially in Vienna), as punch will be flowing and parking spots limited. Dress for the cold; it dips below freezing in November and December in Austria. Be prepared to stand a lot as well; though many of the markets will have some seating and firepits near where the food stalls are, it can be difficult to get a space with all the crowds. Some stalls, especially in Vienna, take cards, but it is much faster to bring cash and avoid the long lines at nearby ATMs.

What to buy at a Christmas market

The best gifts and souvenirs are the unique handmade crafts. Look out for wooden toys, nutcrackers, a huge variety of ornaments (glass baubles, potpourri and wood ornaments, fabric animals, for example), beeswax angels, carved wooden candle holders, lanterns and knitted clothes, just to name a few.

What to eat at a Christmas market

Each market has plentiful food and drink options. Some staples you'll find at every market (though often with their own regional take) include mulled wine in souvenir mugs, hot chocolate, candied apples, gingerbread hearts, bread-bowl soups, paper cones filled with warm chestnuts, potato pancakes, roasted nuts, and of course, sausages and pretzels.

Christkindlmarkt on Rathausplatz, Vienna. Muellek/Shutterstock

Vienna's best Christmas markets

Vienna has the most Christmas markets of any Austrian city, and depending on what you consider a "market," there's more than 30 to choose from. Below are some of the most popular, where you can easily spend an entire evening.



Christkindlmarkt on Rathausplatz

This market is the largest and possibly the most spectacular in Austria. With the backdrop of City Hall (Rathaus), there are nearly 100 vendor stalls here. The adjacent park has an advent trail and there is ice-skating too with little Christmas surprises at every corner. This is a very family-friendly event with loads of activities for children such as candlemaking, game booths and cookie decorating. It does get very crowded, so it’s best to go during off-peak times, like weekday mornings.

Art Advent, Karlsplatz

The Art Advent market is located in front of the Karlskirche. The crafts here, produced by young talented artisans, are spectacular, and there are even theater performances and live-music events. All the food here comes with an organic certificate.

Altwiener Christkindlmarkt, Freyung

The Altwiener – or Old Viennese Market – is far less touristy than Rathausplatz so, other than the amazing food, drinks and shopping, you’ll also have the opportunity to chat with locals. This is actually the oldest market in the city, with beautiful wooden signs to guide you around.

Weihnachtsdorf at Belvedere Palace. Simlinger/Shutterstock

Weihnachtsdorf (Christmas Village) at Belvedere Palace

One thing you’ll notice all over Vienna are paintings by Gustav Klimt, a painter best known for The Kiss. Many of the markets will carry Christmas items with Klimt motifs and what better place to see Klimt than Schloss Belvedere, where many of his most famous paintings are housed. Afterwards, step out into the Christmas Village which is teeming with many art-inspired crafts.

Weihnachtsmarkt on Spittelberg

Looking for an escape from the usual crafts you’ve been seeing? The Christmas Market on Spittelberg will be just the place for you; festive alleyways full of artisan goods and antiques like rugs, tarnished silver jewelry and ceramics. It’s the perfect place to find something for that tough friend who only likes 18th-century war medallions.

Winter at the MQ

This is Vienna’s most contemporary Christmas market, full of art installations, live DJs and ice pavilions. There are even video projections on the surrounding historic facades, a fun-filled change of pace from the traditional markets.

Weihnachtsmarkt Schloss Schönbrunn

What better backdrop to a Christmas market than the famous Schloss Schönbrunn? The stalls here surround a large Christmas tree that can almost compete with the one at the Town Hall. Check the schedule before heading here, as there is often live music.

Residenzplatz in Salzburg. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Salzburg's best Christmas markets

The Salzburg markets are magical and romantic. Though not as big and busy as in Vienna, wandering around the cobbled streets covered in lights with the Austrian Alps as a backdrop is almost overwhelmingly beautiful.

Christkindlmarket on Dom und Residenzplatz

This Christmas market outside Salzburg Cathedral and continuing on Residenzplatz looks like a scene from the North Pole and is especially amazing at dusk as the mountains fade into the night and the carollers begin singing. The number of Mozart- and music-themed goods here is also out of this world.

Weihnachtsmarkt am Mirabellplatz

Centrally located right in front of the Schloss Mirabell, this Weihnachtsmarkt is much smaller than the other markets in Salzburg but it's full of amazing handcrafted goods.

Schloss Hellbrunn becomes a giant advent calendar at Salzburg's Hellbrunn Adventzauber. footageclips/Shutterstock

Hellbrunn Adventzauber

The Hellbrun Adventzauber is held outside Schloss Hellbrunn, a quick bus ride away from central Salzburg. Located on a plateau surrounded by mountains, you might feel as if you’re in a small Christmas village. The neatest thing about this market is the windows of the palace; watch as they turn into a massive advent calendar.

Hallstatt Christmas Market

Near Salzburg is the fairy-tale town of Hallstatt. Though there is really only one main market – and it's a one-day event on December 8 – it's a vision surrounded by towering wooden chalets tucked into the mountainside. It's a UNESCO World Heritage region, and the surrounding lakes are filled with swans and fishing boats, even in the winter.

Graz's best Christmas markets

Hauptplatz Christmas Market

The main market in Graz comes with a large Christmas tree to admire and lots of food options to keep you going. As well as the stalls in the market itself, the surrounding area is full of shops to get all your gifts checked off your list.

Aufsteirern Christmas Market on Schlossberg Hill

This market is not as popular as the Hauptplatz Market because it is a hike to get to, but it’s worth it. Part of the market is in a covered area belonging to the Schlossberg fortress, and you get panoramic views of Graz while enjoying hot punch and a roaring fire. The sunset is spectacular from here and, to avoid walking in the dark, you can take the funicular back down to the main city.

Old Town Christmas Market in Innsbruck. LianeM/Shutterstock

Innsbruck's best Christmas markets

Old Town Christmas Market

This market is tucked away in the Austrian Alps and surrounded by medieval buildings including the famous Golden Roof. Where the buildings of Vienna are large and impressive, in Innsbruck the architecture is a well-preserved step back in time, making the market here seem otherworldly.

Hungerburg Christmas Market

This is a very popular ski region and the view from the Hungerburg Market is magical, looking over the snow-covered city of Innsbruck. The trip to get there on the Nordkette cable car is an experience in itself.

Marktplatz

The Christmas Market at Marktplatz is a family-friendly spot with activities everyone can enjoy. There is a petting zoo, carousel, and puppet theaters for children, as well as over 60 stalls of shopping and food to distract the parents. A 17.5-m-high tree made up of more than 112,400 Swarovski crystals is the market's centerpiece.