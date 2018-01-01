Welcome to Hallstatt
The centre of Hallstatt is at Hallstatt Markt, and Hallstatt Lahn is on the edge of town near the funicular to the Salzbergwerk. The train station is across the lake from Hallstatt; to get into town you have to take the ferry.
Top experiences in Hallstatt
Hallstatt activities
Hallstatt Tour from Salzburg
Meet your guide at Mirabellplatz in Salzburg, and then travel around the Salzkammergut’s clear waters toward Hallstatt, known to locals as ‘Pearl of the Salzkammergut.’ In Hallstatt, walk to the salt mine cable railway for a brief ride to vantage point towering 380 meters above Hallstatt. (please note the viewing platform skywalk accessible only by the cable car is optional and at own expense, but your supplier will have a special deal with you cheaper than local prices in case you opt to enjoy the views) At the top, learn how some 7,000 years of salt mining has shaped Hallstatt’s history, and admire panoramic views of the UNESCO-listed Dachstein region.Return to town and stroll along Hallstatt Lake. Observe the colorful baroque style homes sprinkled on the mountainside as you walk to Muhlbach Waterfall. Here, delve into the history of Hallstatt, whose prosperity during the early European Iron Age attributed to the era’s name: the Hallstatt Period. Grab lunch at a cafe (own expense), and continue to Hallstatt Bone House (Beinhaus), in the charnel house behind a Catholic church. Admission is at your own expense, but the sight of some 1,200 human skulls — many hand-painted and organized into family groups — is eerily worth the entry. Finish with a coach ride to Gosau Lake, and enjoy the view of rising mountains of Dachstein. Your tour then finishes back at Mirabellplatz.
Private Tour: Hallstatt Tour from Salzburg
After pickup from your hotel, travel for approximately 1 hour by Mercedes E-Class or minivan, passing the ski resort towns of Russbach and Abtenau on your way to Gosau. Marvel at phenomenal views of the Dachstein, a famous Alpine peak that rises to an elevation of 9,826 feet (2,995 meters) before continuing on to Hallstatt in upper Austria. Since your tour is private, feel free to tell your guide where you’d like to spend more time and ask as many questions as you like. Your guide will explain the immense cultural significance of Hallstatt, an old salt mining town that has been linked to prehistoric Celtic peoples. Because of the ancient area's rich stores of natural salt, it is one of the first places humans are known to have settled. In Hallstatt, consult with your guide to decide on your sightseeing itinerary and explore on your own for half an hour if you wish. You can travel by mountain train up to the world's oldest salt mine (entry at own expense) and take in picture-postcard views of the town below. Take a walk around Lake Hallstatt and observe how the houses above you cling to the mountainside. Admire the Mühlbach Waterfall cascading down the mountain and take a scenic boat ride out on the lake (own expense). Check out the incredible Beinhaus (Bone House) behind the Catholic church (own expense), a fascinating collection of 1,200 painted human skulls. When Hallstatt ran out of burial grounds in the 1700s, corpses were exhumed and the skulls were decorated to preserve the memory of the deceased. Relax and capture lovely photos on the drive back to Salzburg. Your 5-hour customizable private tour of Hallstatt and the gorgeous Austrian countryside concludes with drop-off at your Salzburg hotel.
Salzkammergut and Hallstatt Private Day Tour from Salzburg
See some of the most beautiful natural features that Austria has to offer and enjoy the superb service and personal atmosphere of what is one of Salzburg’s best and most complete excursions. Your chauffeur and your certified Austria Guide will pick you up at the agreed address and take you on an extensive 8-hour private sightseeing tour covering the very best of the Salzkammergut. This luxury, personalised tour was designed to give you the flexibility to pick and choose the venues you would like to visit. Having a separate licensed guide and chauffeur ensures a high-class service and maximum flexibility: You can get out of the car any time you wish with your licensed Austria Guide, explore the sights without needing to return to the car’s parking space, as your car and chauffeur will already be waiting for you at the most convenient spot, helping you save time and reduce walking times. Your guide can give you their full attention while your chauffeur concentrates on the driving ensuring a smooth, safe and comfortable ride.This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery and history. After meeting your guide in your hotel (or any other location in the city of Salzburg) escape Salzburg for a private excursion to Hallstatt. Journey along the emerald-green Fuschlsee to our first stop at Castle Fuschl. Travel on to St. Gilgen and take a stunning photo of the beautiful scenery from a great view point. Leaving St Gilgen and driving along the Wolfgangsee our trip will bring us to Bad Ischl, famous for its spa and the Emperor’s summer palace. Driving through Bad Goisern we will reach one of the highlights of our tour, Hallstatt: the pearl of the Lake District.In Hallstatt your guide will walk with you into the village to a beautiful photo spot and explain everything to you, they will show you all the hidden gems as well as the must-sees of Hallstatt. You have enough time to explore Hallstatt with all its sights with your guide or on your own as well as to have lunch in one of the beautiful lake side restaurants in Hallstatt (at your own expense).On our way home from Hallstatt, the Gosausee with its backdrop of the glistening Dachstein glacier awaits us for a short stop. Then, we journey on along the Dachstein mountain range through the ski resort of Russbach to Golling and finally your guide will drop you off at any destination in the city of Salzburg.
Hallstatt Private Tour with 5 Fingers or Salt Mine Visit
This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery and history. After meeting your guide in your hotel (or any other location in the city of Salzburg) escape Salzburg for a private excursion to Hallstatt. Journey along the emerald-green Fuschlsee to our first stop at Castle Fuschl. Travel on to St. Gilgen and take a stunning photo of the beautiful scenery from a great view point. Leaving St. Gilgen and driving along the Wolfgangsee our trip will bring us to Bad Ischl, famous for its spa and the Emperor’s summer palace. Driving through Bad Goisern we will reach one of the highlights of our tour, Hallstatt: the pearl of the Lake District. In Hallstatt your private guide will point out all the hidden gems as well as the must-sees of Hallstatt, you will have enough time to enjoy Hallstatt with all its sights as well as to have lunch in one of the beautiful lake side restaurants (own expense). After lunch you can choose between taking the panorama funicular railway up the mountain at Hallstatt and Experience the magnificent “World Heritage view” 360 meters above town, on the Hallstatt sky walk and continuing on to the oldest salt mine in the world or a visit to the 5 Fingers viewing platform, this is probably the most spectacular viewing platform in the Alps and reaches out like a hand over the 400 m drop. But it is not just the viewing platform it is also the route there that offers plenty of special features. On our way home from Hallstatt, the Gosausee with its backdrop of the glistening Dachstein glacier awaits us for a short stop. Then, we journey on along the Dachstein mountain range through the ski resort of Russbach to Golling and finally your guide will drop you off at your hotel or any other destination in the city of Salzburg. No matter which option you may decide for, a day trip to Hallstatt is a unique experience for young and old. Find out more about the history, and enjoy the beautiful scenery on this relaxed 9 hour private tour starting from Salzburg. We look forward to welcome you on our private Hallstatt tour.
Private Tour: Salzburg Lake District and Hallstatt from Salzburg
After your Salzburg hotel pickup (or any other site in Salzburg), your journey will take you on an off the beaten track road to the village of Ebenau. Your first stop will be at the famous “Waschl Mill" from the 17th century, from where the drive will continue to Fuschl. Take a stunning photo of the castle of Fuschl with emerald Lake Fuschl in the background. The next highlight is Wolfgang Lake and the villages St. Gilgen and St. Wolfgang. Capture a picture of St. Wolfgang from a great view point before arriving at the next town, in Bad Ischl. The drive will take you through Bad Ischl, which is famous for the “Kaiser” (Emperor) Villa and the Café Zauner, and on to Bad Goisern and Hallstatt. Having reached Hallstatt and the highlight of this full day tour, your private guide will point out the must-sees of Hallstatt to you, which include a beautiful photo spot of Hallstatt, Charnel House (Bone House), Hallstatt Museum, Hallstatt Waterfall "Waldbachstrub", Hallstatt's local residence area and more. You will have 3.5 hours to explore Hallstatt and all these sites on your own as well as to have lunch in one of the great lake side restaurants in Halltsatt (at your own expense). Another highlight very close to Hallstatt town center, is the Skywalk of Hallstatt, the ticket for the mountain funicular is not included but there will be ample of time for you to visit this platform, if you wish. The Skywalk hovers 350 meters (1150 ft) above the roofs of Hallstatt which offers an extraordinary panoramic view over Hallstatt with lake and the extensive mountain scenery. The return drive back to Salzburg will take you via Gosau (including another great photo stop!), Dachstein Mountain Range, Russbach and Golling.
Private Salzkammergut and Hallstatt Tour from Salzburg
This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery and history.After meeting your private guide at your hotel or anther central location in Salzburg chosen by you, hop inside your private, deluxe minivan and drive out of the city on your way to Hallstatt. As your tour is private, your itinerary is flexible and can be personalized around your individual needs, so feel free to talk to your guide about any sights you want to see more or less of during your explorations.Soak in the stunning views as you travel along the shores of emerald Lake Fuschl (Fuschlsee) toward your first stop near Castle Fuschl. Admire the views of this fairy tale-like castle and continue to the village of St. Gilgen, the birthplace of Mozart’s mother.Take photos of the magnificent scenery from a viewpoint here, and then trace the banks of Lake Wolfgang (Wolfgangsee) to Bad Ischl, an elegant town famous for its spa waters and imperial summer palace (Kaiservilla), a favorite retreat of the Emperor Franz Josef.Next, journey on through Bad Goisern to a highlight of your tour: Hallstatt, known as the 'pearl' of the Salzkammergut. On arrival, your guide will point out the must-sees and hidden gems for you to explore during approximately 2.5 hours of free time — more than enough for you to enjoy the town and have lunch (own expense) at one of its picturesque lakeside restaurants.After leaving Hallstatt, make a stop at Lake Gosau (Gosausee) to drink in the awe-inspiring views over the glassy lake to the Dachstein glacier in the distance.Then, journey along the Dachstein Mountain range, and through the ski resort of Russbach to Golling before continuing to Salzburg, where your tour ends with a drop-off at your chosen central location.