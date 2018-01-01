Salzkammergut and Hallstatt Private Day Tour from Salzburg

See some of the most beautiful natural features that Austria has to offer and enjoy the superb service and personal atmosphere of what is one of Salzburg’s best and most complete excursions. Your chauffeur and your certified Austria Guide will pick you up at the agreed address and take you on an extensive 8-hour private sightseeing tour covering the very best of the Salzkammergut. This luxury, personalised tour was designed to give you the flexibility to pick and choose the venues you would like to visit. Having a separate licensed guide and chauffeur ensures a high-class service and maximum flexibility: You can get out of the car any time you wish with your licensed Austria Guide, explore the sights without needing to return to the car’s parking space, as your car and chauffeur will already be waiting for you at the most convenient spot, helping you save time and reduce walking times. Your guide can give you their full attention while your chauffeur concentrates on the driving ensuring a smooth, safe and comfortable ride.This is a great excursion for anyone who loves incredible scenery and history. After meeting your guide in your hotel (or any other location in the city of Salzburg) escape Salzburg for a private excursion to Hallstatt. Journey along the emerald-green Fuschlsee to our first stop at Castle Fuschl. Travel on to St. Gilgen and take a stunning photo of the beautiful scenery from a great view point. Leaving St Gilgen and driving along the Wolfgangsee our trip will bring us to Bad Ischl, famous for its spa and the Emperor’s summer palace. Driving through Bad Goisern we will reach one of the highlights of our tour, Hallstatt: the pearl of the Lake District.In Hallstatt your guide will walk with you into the village to a beautiful photo spot and explain everything to you, they will show you all the hidden gems as well as the must-sees of Hallstatt. You have enough time to explore Hallstatt with all its sights with your guide or on your own as well as to have lunch in one of the beautiful lake side restaurants in Hallstatt (at your own expense).On our way home from Hallstatt, the Gosausee with its backdrop of the glistening Dachstein glacier awaits us for a short stop. Then, we journey on along the Dachstein mountain range through the ski resort of Russbach to Golling and finally your guide will drop you off at any destination in the city of Salzburg.