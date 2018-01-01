Welcome to Graz
Top experiences in Graz
Graz activities
Universalmuseum Joanneum Pass in Graz
Select a 24-hour or 48-hour pass to the Universalmuseum Joanneum in Graz for admission to 12 interesting exhibitions. With this flexible pass, it's up to you which sites you prefer to visit. Guided tours are not included in the price, but can be purchased separately. Styrian Armoury:Get introduced to the world’s largest historical weapons arsenal. Kunsthaus Graz:This museum of contemporary art attracts visitors from all over the world. The building floats like a mysterious blue balloon between the roofs of the historic city center.Eggenberg Palace:This palace is set the edge of the city center within a beautiful park. The 24 State Rooms boast a unique ensemble of original interiors, historical furniture and more than 500 ceiling paintings.Natural History Museum:Wild cats, birds in flight, strange plants, mysterious fossils and much more showcase the planet's amazing diversity at the Natural History Museum. Neue Galerie:See a vast range of collections from the Biedermeier, Jugendstil and expressionism eras through classic modernism in Austrian and international painting after 1945.Folk Life Museum:This museum has been collecting, preserving and interpreting material artifacts of social life and human destinies since 1913. Schloss Trautenfels: This exhibit brings together zoological, geological and mineralogical items as well as archaeological finds from the region. The castle itself is fascinating for its high-quality baroque interiors and offers unforgettable views of the surrounding mountains. Schloss Stainz: Austria’s largest Hunting Museum, located in Stainz Castle, offers a fascinating look at historical weapons and equipment at the Stainz CastleAustrian Sculpture Park:These contemporary artworks range from abstract sculptures and anthropomorphic figures to common household objects and utilitarian objects. The park is a space for relaxation and a highlight for children.Rosegger Museum Krieglach: This small exhibition in the former country home of Peter Rosegger (1843–1918) in Krieglach traces the different stages in the life and work of the Styrian poet.Rosegger’s Birthplace Alpl: At Rosegger’s birthplace visitors can observe numerous furnishings and items that testify to rural life in the 19th century.Roman Museum Flavia Solva: In the only Roman city within the modern province of Styria you can see various archaeological finds, inscriptions and reliefs from the province of Noricum.
Kunsthaus Graz Museum Entrance Ticket
Head to the Kunsthaus Graz Museum between 10am and 5pm, and step inside to begin your independent tour. Widely considered to be Austria’s most important modern art museum, Kunsthaus Graz was built as part of the European Capital of Culture celebrations in 2003.During your self-guided tour, explore the exhibitions and displays at your own pace, and gain insight into the patterns that Austria’s contemporary art follows. Discover popular works by some of Austria’s most up-and-coming artists, and learn of their place in Austria’s contemporary art offerings.When your independent visit comes to an end, step outside the gallery to conclude your tour.
Schloss Eggenberg Entrance Ticket and Guided Tour in Graz
Choose the 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, or 4pm tour, then step inside the Schloss Eggenberg to begin your visit. Widely considered among Austria’s most attractive palaces, the Schloss Eggenberg takes pride of place on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.During your 50-minute guided tour, explore the State Rooms and admire valuable 17th-century treasures including more than 600 ceiling paintings and highlights such as the Planetary Room. Along the way, gain insight into the palace’s place in Austria’s rich history. When your palace tour comes to an end, step into the gardens and explore at your leisure. Enjoy the freedom to visit palace highlights including the Alte Galerie, the Archaeology Museum, or the Coin Cabinet, and take a stroll through the history of European art from the Middle Ages to the end of the Baroque period.Afterward, simply exit the palace and gardens complex to conclude your visit.
Joanneum Quarter Museum Pass with Lunch
The Joanneum Quarter is located at a site steeped in history, one which plays a significant role both for the Universalmuseum Joanneum and for the urban development of the City of Graz. Overall, the complex between Raubergasse, Kalchberggasse and Neutorgasse has a trapezoidal layout due to the original location at the medieval city walls. Opened in 2011, the Joanneum Quarter links three historical buildings to an underground visitors’ center.3 highly interesting museums are waiting for you.- The Neue Galerie collection, with works from the 19th and 20th centuries, is a shining example of the convergence of public and private collecting at the highest level.- The Natural History Museum points to the fascinating diversity of animate and inanimate nature and invites visitors to set off on an interesting stroll through the fascinating history of the Earth. The exhibits offer insights into the ways landscapes arise, evolve and decline, and how flora and fauna continually respond in multiple ways to processes of transformation.- The Brus Museum called the "Bruseum” shows a permanent exhibition dedicated to Brus following reconstruction work at the Neue Galerie.Further museums of the Universalmuseum Joanneum that can be seen with the 48hour pass during your stay in Graz are the following: Landeszeughaus l Kunsthaus Graz l Museum im Palais lSchloss Eggenberg (Prunkräume und Park, Alte Galerie, Archäologiemuseum, Münzkabinett) l Volkskundemuseum l Joanneumsviertel (Neue Galerie Graz, Naturkundemuseum) l Österreichischer Skulpturenpark l Schloss Trautenfels l Jagdmuseum und Landwirtschaftsmuseum Schloss Stainz l Römermuseum Flavia Solva l Rosegger-Geburtshaus lRosegger-Museum
Graz Schlossberg Hill Walking Tour
Meet your guide at 5pm at the Schlossbergplatz in Graz to start your 1.5-hour Schlossberg Hill walking tour.First, take the funicular up the forested hillside and enjoy panoramic views over the medieval streets of Graz. Alternatively, ride to the summit in the glass lift. As you climb, listen as your guide sheds light on the hill’s history and learn of the fortifications that stood here until Napoleon’s attack in 1809.On arrival at the top of Schlossberg Hill, enjoy further views over the rooftops of Graz and explore the many sites in the area. Climb the creaking wooden staircases in the bell tower and the clock tower, and listen to the tick-tocking of the impressive 300-year old clockwork inside the city´s historic landmark. Capture fie views over the landmarks and the city below, and admire the Gothic gate of the old fortress. Then, return to your starting point in Schlossbergplatz at 6:30pm to conclude your tour.
Lend Quarter Walk in Graz
Opposites attract and this holds particularly true for the Graz Lend district. Here, design meets tradition, young ideas meet old values, and traditional inns sit amidst “in” places to eat and drink. Join our walking tour and experience the area’s special vibe, meet some of the people who contributed to creating it with their inventive entrepreneurship. Enjoy snacks in various eateries, prepared by people who love what they do! Our professional city guides will accompany you through the district’s past as well as present developments and show you the most interesting spots. It is a tour to be like a local!