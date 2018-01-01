Universalmuseum Joanneum Pass in Graz

Select a 24-hour or 48-hour pass to the Universalmuseum Joanneum in Graz for admission to 12 interesting exhibitions. With this flexible pass, it's up to you which sites you prefer to visit. Guided tours are not included in the price, but can be purchased separately. Styrian Armoury:Get introduced to the world’s largest historical weapons arsenal. Kunsthaus Graz:This museum of contemporary art attracts visitors from all over the world. The building floats like a mysterious blue balloon between the roofs of the historic city center.Eggenberg Palace:This palace is set the edge of the city center within a beautiful park. The 24 State Rooms boast a unique ensemble of original interiors, historical furniture and more than 500 ceiling paintings.Natural History Museum:Wild cats, birds in flight, strange plants, mysterious fossils and much more showcase the planet's amazing diversity at the Natural History Museum. Neue Galerie:See a vast range of collections from the Biedermeier, Jugendstil and expressionism eras through classic modernism in Austrian and international painting after 1945.Folk Life Museum:This museum has been collecting, preserving and interpreting material artifacts of social life and human destinies since 1913. Schloss Trautenfels: This exhibit brings together zoological, geological and mineralogical items as well as archaeological finds from the region. The castle itself is fascinating for its high-quality baroque interiors and offers unforgettable views of the surrounding mountains. Schloss Stainz: Austria’s largest Hunting Museum, located in Stainz Castle, offers a fascinating look at historical weapons and equipment at the Stainz CastleAustrian Sculpture Park:These contemporary artworks range from abstract sculptures and anthropomorphic figures to common household objects and utilitarian objects. The park is a space for relaxation and a highlight for children.Rosegger Museum Krieglach: This small exhibition in the former country home of Peter Rosegger (1843–1918) in Krieglach traces the different stages in the life and work of the Styrian poet.Rosegger’s Birthplace Alpl: At Rosegger’s birthplace visitors can observe numerous furnishings and items that testify to rural life in the 19th century.Roman Museum Flavia Solva: In the only Roman city within the modern province of Styria you can see various archaeological finds, inscriptions and reliefs from the province of Noricum.