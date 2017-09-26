Welcome to Vienna
Baroque streetscapes and imperial palaces set the stage for Vienna's artistic and musical masterpieces alongside its coffee-house culture and vibrant epicurean and design scenes.
Imperial Architecture
Vienna's imperial grandeur is the legacy of the powerful Habsburg monarchy. Their home for more than six centuries, the Hofburg palace complex, incorporates the Burgkapelle (Imperial Chapel), where the Vienna Boys' Choir sings Sunday Mass, and the famed Spanish Riding School, where Lipizzaner stallions perform elegant equine ballet, along with a trove of museums, including in the chandeliered Kaiserappartements (Imperial Apartments). Other immense palaces include the baroque Schloss Belvedere and the Habsburgs' 1441-room summer residence, Schloss Schönbrunn, while 19th-century splendours such as the neo-Gothic Rathaus (City Hall) line the magnificent Ringstrasse encircling the Innere Stadt (inner city).
Masterpiece-filled Museums
One of the Habsburgs' most dazzling Rinsgstrasse palaces, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, houses the imperial art collection. It's packed with priceless works by Old Masters, and treasures including one of the world's richest coin collections. Behind the Hofburg, the former imperial stables have been transformed into the innovative MuseumsQuartier, with a diverse ensemble of museums, showcasing 19th- and 20th-century Austrian art at the Leopold Museum to often-shocking avant-garde works at the contemporary MUMOK. Meteorites, fossils and prehistoric finds fill the Naturhistorisches Museum, while exquisite furnishings at the applied-arts Museum für Angewandte Kunst are also among the artistic feasts in store.
Soul-stirring Music
With a musical heritage that includes composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Josef Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert, Johann Strauss (father and son), Johannes Brahms and Gustav Mahler, among countless others, Vienna is known as the City of Music. Its cache of incredible venues where you can catch performances today include the acoustically renowned Musikverein, used by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, the gold-and-crystal main opera house, the Staatsoper, and the multistage Konzerthaus, as well as the dedicated home of the Vienna Boys' Choir, MuTh. Music comes to life through interactive exhibits at the captivating Haus der Musik museum.
Renowned Drinking & Dining
The Viennese appreciation of the finer things in life extends to its opulent coffee-house 'living rooms' serving spectacular cakes; its beloved pub-like Beisln dishing up hearty portions of Wiener Schnitzel, Tafelspitz (prime boiled beef) and goulash; elegant restaurants; and its fine Austrian wines served in vaulted Vinothek (wine bar) cellars, and in rustic vine-draped Heurigen (wine taverns) in the vineyards fringing the city. Local and international delicacies fill the heady Naschmarkt stalls, and creative chefs are experimenting with local produce and fresh new flavour combinations in innovative, often repurposed venues.
Melk Abbey and Danube Valley Day Trip from Vienna
Board a coach in Vienna in the morning and relax on the drive out to the Austrian countryside. Travel through the Wachau Valley, a 24-mile (39-km) stretch of the Danube River carving a picturesque path between the towns of Krems and Melk. Characterized by vineyards, forested slopes, wine-producing villages, mysterious castles and imposing fortresses, Wachau’s harmonious blend of natural and cultural beauty won the area a UNESCO World Heritage title. Learn about the history of this beautiful part of Austria from your guide on your way to the medieval castle ruins of Burgruine Dürnstein, where Richard the Lionheart was imprisoned while waiting for his ransom to arrive from England.In Spitz, transfer to a boat and cruise down the Danube through the heart of the valley, passing the old wine town of Krems before arriving in Melk. Here you'll visit Melk Abbey, a magnificent Benedictine abbey on a rocky outcrop overlooking the river. First established in the 11th century and rebuilt in the 18th century, Melk Abbey has housed monks for 900 years, and today its architecture is a remarkable example of Austrian’s baroque style. Have time for lunch in town (own expense) before relaxing on the drive back to Vienna, concluding at the Vienna State Opera in the evening.Please note, pick up services only available with certain hotels. Please check 'view additional info.' for hotel details and pick-up time.
Wine Tasting Bike Tour from Vienna
Leave Vienna behind for a full day in the countryside. Imagine a glorious Austrian day of sipping, swirling and slurping through one of the country’s best winemaking regions, the Wachau Valley. Does it sound wonderful? Make it a reality on this guided bike tour from Vienna!Renowned for its quality wines, stunning villages and breathtaking scenery, the Wachau Valley is the perfect place to enjoy a day away from the city. You’ll arrive in the Wachau Valley from Vienna by train, and then hop on your bike (rental included) to explore with your guide. Enjoy the freedom and fresh air of biking in the scenic countryside, with magnificent vineyards on both sides of the Danube River.Sample Austrian wines at small, family-run wineries and pedal along the river. Visit six stunning villages, all of which offer lots of photo opportunities, before spending some free time swimming in the Danube or playing beach volleyball.Learn why Austrian wine and schnapps are some of the best in the world and meander through the magnificent fortress ruins of Dürnstein (King Richard the Lionheart's prison). When your time in the valley is up, take the train back to Vienna.
Schönbrunn Palace: Audio Tour, Dinner and Concert
Head inside Schönbrunn Palace with your entrance ticket, and start your evening with a 1-hour self-guided audio tour. As the former summer residence of the powerful Habsburg dynasty, Schönbrunn is considered by many as one of Europe’s most beautiful baroque palaces. Explore the UNESCO-listed site from the west wing, with the apartments of Emperor Franz Joseph and his wife Elizabeth, through to the State Wing. Continue to the guest apartments, with their richly ornate décor, and then take a turn around the Franz Karl Apartments, which were once occupied by the emperor’s parents. With your audio tour over, head inside the Ehrenhof restaurant, adjacent to the main palace entrance. Or, in the summer months (from May to September), take a seat outside at a table on the garden terrace. Whatever the location, a candlelit 3-course Austrian meal awaits. Read the Itinerary for a sample menu. After dinner, make your way to the palace Orangery for your classical music concert. In the historical setting, take your seat in your chosen ticket category: VIP, A, B and C, referring to the front, middle and rear of the auditorium respectively. Then, sit back and listen to an ensemble from the Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra perform overtures and operatic arias by Mozart and Strauss. Examples of the pieces played include “Le Nozze di Figaro,” “Don Giovanni,” “Radetzkymarsch” and more. The ensemble is accompanied by a soprano and baritone as well as two ballet dancers. If you chose to book a VIP or category A seat, your ticket includes a glass of fizz during the intermission.Your experience ends when the concert finishes, in the late evening.
Vienna Airport Private Arrival Transfer
This is a private transfer so the price is the same for groups of: 1 to 2 people 3 to 8 people When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Vienna City hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details in the "Special Requirements" box: Airline Flight Number Departing City / Arrival City Arrival Time Hotel Name Hotel Address Contact number Click 'View Additional Info' below to see a map of Vienna International Airport including meeting point. Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Vienna City Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Hop aboard the open-top, double-decker bus at any of the 60 stops around Vienna to begin your hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour. With your 24- or 48-hour ticket, you can create your own itinerary and hop off to explore the city by foot at your own pace. Your Vienna hop-on hop-off bus tour covers a ton of the city's highlights including Hofburg Palace, Butterfly House, the Vienna State Opera, the Parliament Building, City Hall, Schonbrunn Palace, St Stephen's Cathedral, Danube Tower, Belvedere Palace and the Mozart Memorial (see Itinerary for a full list of stops). Onboard audio commentary provides interesting information about Vienna and its rich history, and is available in 16 languages. Buses arrive at each stop once every hour (depending on the season) between 10am and 4:30pm. Your Vienna hop-on hop-off bus ticket is valid for 24 or 48 hours after the time of first use, giving you extra flexibility to sightsee at your leisure.
Wachau Valley Wine Tasting Small-Group Tour from Vienna
Leaving Vienna behind you, travel in a comfortable vehicle to the country’s best winemaking region, the Wachau Valley for a fully guided day tour. Renowned for its quality wines, stunning villages and breathtaking scenery, it is the perfect place to enjoy a day away from the city. You’ll see the whole of the Wachau Valley while learning about its fascinating culture and history and sampling local wine as well as some other delicacies like the valley’s famed local specialties. Besides the highlights, you’ll break away from the crowds to also see the more authentic and off-the-beaten-track landscapes. You also have the chance to visit the valley's oldest church, dating back to the year 987. Arrive in the UNESCO-listed Dürnstein – a picturesque medieval town famous for being where Richard the Lionheart was held captive in 1192. There, enjoy some free time to explore the streets and the castle ruins. Afterwards you'll go for lunch in a traditional family-run Austrian wine tavern (not included).Then, sit back and enjoy the spectacular scenery while driving deep into the valley. On a relaxing 70-minute scenic Danube river cruise from Spitz to Melk, you’ll take in the Wachau Valley from yet another perspective—the middle of the majestic River Danube. Before returning back to Vienna, you'll see Melk Abbey (Stift Melk) - entrance included during the winter months, a world-famous Benedictine abbey founded in 1089. Located above the town of Melk on a rocky outcrop, this impressive monastic site boasts stunning views of the Danube river down below.