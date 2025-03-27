With its location in the Atlantic Ocean, about 805km (500 miles) southwest of mainland Portugal, it’s hardly surprising that swimming is high on the list of things to do on Madeira. What is noteworthy is the diversity of the swim spots, ranging from rocky beaches to constructed swimming complexes. If you know where to go, you can even find a few sandy beaches on these islands that are better known for their pebble-lined shores.

Throughout Madeira, you will find a pleasantly mild Mediterranean climate that easily lends itself to breezy beach days. Depending on where you wander, you might end up at a (relatively) busy swimming hole in Funchal, or on the most dramatically rugged coasts with steep green mountains seemingly dropping towards the sea.

To help you figure out which of the island’s beaches must make it onto your itinerary, here’s our shortlist of the top 15 beaches in Madeira.

1. Ponto do Sol

Best for breathtaking waterfall vistas

Ponto do Sol is Madeira’s warmest and sunniest town. And as a sheltered cove, its beach makes for a beautiful swimming spot. On the east end, it’s bordered by rock formations built out with steps and a diving platform making it one of Madeira’s more atmospheric swimming spots.

Detour: To access the waterfall from the beach, head northwest through the old tunnel to a stone bridge. Below the bridge is Cascata do Mito, a waterfall that spills into the Atlantic. Across the bridge, you’ll also see the entrance of a former prison, carved directly into the cliff.

Praia Formosa. Alfred Velosa/Shutterstock

2. Praia Formosa

Best for a great expanse of black sand coastline in the city

Located on the eastern end of Madeira’s capital city of Funchal, Praia Formosa is not only a convenient beach to visit, but it’s also the island’s largest beach that stretches out for well over a mile. Though this is one of Madeira’s many pebble-heavy beaches, it’s nonetheless a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and relaxing strolls by the ocean. And during the summer season, Praia Formosa is staffed with lifeguards.

Planning tip: Try the Doca do Cavacas natural pool complex at the southern end of Praia Formosa where magnificent views of Praia Formosa and Cabo Girão add to its allure. Look for special access to the beach via a rock tunnel at the on-site seafood restaurant.

3. Praia do Porto do Seixal

Best for a day full of aquatic activities

Located just east of the town center, Seixal’s black sand beach is an absolute stunner. Unfurl your towel on sand that’s a shade of black you never knew existed, and watch the waves roll in against a steep backdrop of vibrant green mountains and leafy vineyards tumbling down to the water. If you can withstand the fairweather-crowds, it’s a good option for a scenic beach with a wide array of amenities and recreational opportunities, including canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding. It’s also a surfing hotspot, with many looking to Madeira Surf Center for lessons. And directly north of the beach, you will find a natural pool that’s good for a relaxing swim.

Detour: A short walk west of Praia do Porto do Seixal are the Piscinas Naturais, or a larger set of natural swimming pools. From above, the aquamarine water forms a stark contrast to the dark lava rocks that, over millennia, have formed arches and other photogenic shapes. Access to the pools does require a super-steep descent, but the swimming area is free.

4. Praia da Madalena do Mar

Best for the boardwalk and family-friendly amenities

Wedged into the mouth of a deep creek, tiny Madalena do Mar has a long, stony beach and a quiet, undisturbed atmosphere that feels a long way from Funchal. It’s also the jumping-off point for one of the island’s simplest walks, thanks to its boardwalk.

Madalena do Mar’s beach has a pleasant expanse of pebbles and black sand that leads to a calm corner of crystal-clear ocean water, making this a solid option for swimmers. And with a children’s playground on site, this is a good family-friendly beach option.

Planning tip: The popular Rota da Banana, kicks off in a narrow, signed alleyway across the highway from the beach, just west of A Taberna Madalena do Mar. If you take the optional side routes, the trail is under a mile and can be walked in 30 minutes or so.

Natural rock pools at Porto Moniz. edelweiss7227/Shutterstock

5. Porto Moniz

Best for its magnificent natural pools

Located on the north shore of Madeira Island, Porto Moniz has large natural pools largely formed from volcanic rock on both ends of its busy seafront. Those on the east end near the Cachalote restaurant are free, wilder and less affected by high waves. Meanwhile, the pools on the west end charge a small admission and usually have tame waves, but they can get swamped when the Atlantic shows even mild fury.

Planning tip: If you’re looking to stay outside the relative hustle and bustle of Funchal, the Hotel Aqua Natura Madeira has comfortable and stylish rooms and suites perched right by the natural pools. Plus, they have a full-service spa and wellness area on site.

6. Praia da Laje

Best for ditching the crowds

Just to the west of the Piscinas Naturais do Seixal is Praia da Laje, which locals often call Praia da Jamaica (Jamaica Beach) for the string of palm trees that edge the Atlantic.

On the west side of the outcrop is a pier suitable for swimming, but keep in mind that the currents tend to be rougher on this side of Seixal. Yet unlike the busier beaches, the only “crowds” at Praia da Laje are likely to be a few locals fishing.

7. Prainha do Caniçal

Best for scenic hiking and secluded swimming

Located near the eastern tip of Madeira Island, Prainha do Caniçal is one of Madeira’s very few natural fine-sand beaches. A romantically secluded suntrap, this wild arc of mostly copper-hued sand is backed by cliffs, under which there’s a basic cafe. At high tide, the water comes right up to the rocks, leaving no sand – get there early and you’ll have the place to yourself (for a while at least).

Detour: To see even more of what makes Caniçal so special, hit the hiking trail and continue eastward. You can stop at Praia de São Lourenço for a spectacular pristine beach. Then, hop back on the trail to reach Cais do Sardinha, a dramatically rocky corner of coastline with a diving platform

8. Praia da Alagoa

Best for learning how to surf, Madeira-style

Praia da Alagoa (or Alagoa Beach) in Porto da Cruz really stands out for its waves, making it the perfect spot to learn to surf through local surf schools like Surf Clube da Madeira and Salty.

Not a surfer? Fear not, because this stretch of sand, backed by cliffs and equipped with a small pool and cafe, is a handsome option for beach loungers and casual swimmers.

Detour: Roughly halfway between Porto da Cruz and Seixal, Ponta Delgada is a lovely town worth stopping to soak in the Complex Balnear da Ponta Delgada for two saltwater pools.

Câmara de Lobos. boivin nicolas/Shutterstock

9. Fajã dos Padres

Best for experiencing Madeira’s banana belt at its finest

Clinging to a speck of coastline west of Câmara de Lobos is Fajã dos Padres, an isolated, fecund enclave that takes the form of an almost-jungle-like green strip. A three-minute cable-car ride on Teleférico Fajã dos Padres escorts visitors to sea level about 300m (984 ft ) below. Thanks to its unique microclimate, this verdant strip of land has tropical fruit trees such as avocado, banana and mango that thrive year-round, plus it has a centuries-long winemaking tradition that carries on to the present day.

Speaking of the beach itself, Fajã dos Padres has a small, rocky bay that’s adequate for swimming, a sunbathing area where loungers and umbrellas can be rented during summer, along with a restaurant.

10. Praia da Calheta

Best for ample sunshine and sweet delights

Madeira’s first man-made beach – actually two sandy spots facing each other – was created in 2004 with sand imported from Morocco, and is a feature that dominates the local seafront. Fine, golden sand is the rarest of things on the island, and Calheta is one of its sunniest spots, meaning it’s a popular destination. Access is free and facilities include a bar area and changing rooms.

Detour: The Engenhos da Calheta sugar mill, rum distillery and museum complex has a shop and simple cafe where you can buy or sample one of the island’s best versions of bolo de mel, a spiced molasses cake.

11. Ponta da Calheta

Best for a classically beautiful golden sand beach

Located on the island of Porto Santo to the northeast of Madeira Island, Ponta da Calheta on this island’s far southern end has its own unique feel with its photogenic rock formations. Come for the amazing views of the uninhabited island of Ilhéu da Cal over the turquoise waters, and stay to dine at the small cafe and restaurant nearby. Ponta da Calheta has a rare slice of soft golden sand that makes for relaxing walks on the beach, along with a few tidepools that only make this beach even prettier.

Detour: Follow a bumpy dirt road in the island’s far southwest corner to find the path to Praia do Zimbralinho, a tiny, rocky beach dramatically hemmed in by ancient lava formations and fronting a giant natural pool of azure water.

Praia do Porto Santo. Russ Heinl/Shutterstock

12. Praia do Porto Santo

Best for a long and soothing beach experience

Extending from the ferry port to the island’s southernmost point for over 5 miles (9km), Praia do Porto Santo is nothing short of spectacular. In fact, this long beach is regularly voted one of the top 10 stretches of sand in Europe. The large grains are tiny fragments of coral – the remains of reefs dating back 20 million years – and are considered to have therapeutic properties. Gently shelving into the cooling Atlantic and backed by Porto Santo’s extinct volcanic cones, the beach has relatively little development and retains a wild feel.

Detour: Stop in for a poncha (white rum and juice cocktail) and the eponymous snack of broad beans at Fava Rica, a rustic beach bar nearby.

13. Praia do Paúl do Mar

Best for big-wave surfing and a romantic lighthouse

The charmingly beautiful fishing village of Paúl do Mar is considered the surfing capital of Madeira, so much so that it even hosted a leg of the World Surfing Championships in 2001. The waves break big here, and close to the rocky shore, so this is generally considered a beach for experienced surfers only. (As noted above, Praia do Porto do Seixal and Praia da Alagoa are better suited for beginner-level surfers.) Autumn and winter are the best times of year for big waves.

Detour: About 14km (9 miles) northwest of central Paúl do Mar sits Madeira's most westerly point at Ponta do Pargo. Beyond the village of the same name, you can drive all the way to a lighthouse that sports spectacular Atlantic vistas, which are especially dramatic at sundown.

Typical inlet on Porto Santo. Paulo Pinheiro da Rocha/Shutterstock

14. Praia do Porto dos Frades

Best for dramatic views of craggy coastal canyons

At Porto Santo Island’s far eastern end is Praia do Porto dos Frades. Bookending the rocky beach are some almost fantastical, windswept, layered sand formations that terminate in a series of small canyons and caves. It’s a short walk from the beach to a series of natural pools, as well as the remains of salt mines and a lime factory. Even if you’re visiting during the bustling summer season, you still might be the only one here.

15. Praia de Machico

Best for a beach steeped in history

Machico may be “Madeira’s first city” where the Portuguese first landed in 1419, but the big draw at the shore is a man-made, gently sloping beach created with golden sand shipped in from Morocco and protected by two artificial breaks. Praia de Machico’s facilities include toilets, a volleyball court and showers. There are a couple of places to eat nearby as you watch planes gliding low across the mouth of the bay.

Detour: A short walk east of Praia de Machico sits a majestic waterfront fortress. You might still spot a few old cannons, along with the office of the local member of the European Parliament.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Pocket Madeira guidebook, published in March 2025.