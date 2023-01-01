Praia Formosa

Anyone who says Madeira has no beaches should hop on bus 1 or 43 to the boulders and browny-black sand of this wild strand in Funchal's western suburbs. Cafe-bars, a car park and other facilities are all here and the salt-white Atlantic surf crashing onto dark volcanic sand is a sight you'll long remember.

An interesting way to reach the beach is to take bus 2 to Ponta da Cruz, then head down the cliffs to the Doca do Cavacas seafood restaurant from where a tunnel heads to the far eastern end. This route is always closed when seas are high.