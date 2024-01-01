Cemitério de São Martinho

Funchal

LoginSave

One of Funchal's largest cemeteries and well off the tourist path, making it all the more fascinating to visit. Funchal's wealthy were once laid to rest here, their coffins stacked in family jazigos – sepulchres resembling small ornate sheds. Art nouveau and functionalist examples are interspersed with neo-Gothic basalt tombs and headstones.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Quinta das Cruzes

    Quinta das Cruzes

    1.71 MILES

    Now a museum, the Quinta das Cruzes is a quintessential old Madeiran manor house complete with gardens and a private chapel. Originally the home of João…

  • Zona Velha

    Zona Velha

    2.41 MILES

    Once a run-down area between the Mercado dos Lavradores and the Fortaleza de Santiago, in recent years the 'Old Zone' of merchant's houses and 19th…

  • Mercado dos Lavradores

    Mercado dos Lavradores

    2.28 MILES

    Built in 1940 by architect Edmundo Tavares, Funchal's art deco market is one of its top attractions as well as still serving as the island's best fresh…

  • Sé

    2.03 MILES

    Funchal's 16th-century cathedral once oversaw the world's largest diocese – all of Portugal’s overseas territories from Madeira to Brazil to Angola – and…

  • Praia Formosa

    Praia Formosa

    1 MILES

    Anyone who says Madeira has no beaches should hop on bus 1 or 43 to the boulders and browny-black sand of this wild strand in Funchal's western suburbs…

  • Jardins Botânicos da Madeira

    Jardins Botânicos da Madeira

    2.91 MILES

    One of the island's top tourist attractions, Madeira's famous botanical gardens are a must for most visitors. Extending over 80,000 sq metres, the gardens…

  • Pereira D'Oliveira

    Pereira D'Oliveira

    1.96 MILES

    Run by the fifth generation of the D'Oliveira family, this is Funchal's most easily accessible wine experience. Anyone can enter the strongly aromatic…

  • Curral das Freiras

    Curral das Freiras

    4.97 MILES

    Dramatically set at the bottom of a mammoth cauldron of rock, the village of Curral das Freiras is one of the most popular daytrips from Funchal. Some…

View more attractions

Nearby Funchal attractions

1. Jardim de São Martinho

0.14 MILES

Just below Igreja de São Martinho, you'll discover the lovely Jardim de São Martinho, a south-facing, artificially created set of gardens with thousands…

2. Igreja de São Martinho

0.15 MILES

High above west Funchal rises the highly visable, whitewashed spire of the Igreja de São Martinho, a big early-20th-century creation. The interior is…

3. Praia Formosa

1 MILES

Anyone who says Madeira has no beaches should hop on bus 1 or 43 to the boulders and browny-black sand of this wild strand in Funchal's western suburbs…

4. Jardim Panorâmico

1.02 MILES

Up a set of steps from the seafront, the terraced Jardim Panorâmico is a sun-catching spot ideal for a lazy afternoon with a book. It's also a superb halt…

5. Complexo Balnear Ponta Gorda

1.18 MILES

This down-to-earth swimming and sunbathing area is located at Ponta Gorda, just west of Funchal. The pools, cafe bar, table tennis area and concrete …

6. Fortaleza do Pico

1.57 MILES

Easy to spot, but taxing to reach, it's worth the slog up to this rock-top fortress northwest of the city centre for the stupendous views, possibly the…

7. Quinta das Cruzes

1.71 MILES

Now a museum, the Quinta das Cruzes is a quintessential old Madeiran manor house complete with gardens and a private chapel. Originally the home of João…