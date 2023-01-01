Camacha Wicker Factory

Camacha is the epicentre of Madeira's wicker industry, showcased at the O Relógio (The Clock) building in the centre of the village. The complex has three floors – the top floor is a shop where you'll find countless products made from the island's willow wands. The middle floor boasts an exhibition of wicker creations while in the basement you'll find local craftspeople fashioning items from scratch, arguably the most interesting feature here.

O Relógio also has a cafe and a restaurant as well as a kids playground on its doorstep.