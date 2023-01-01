If after a few days in Funchal, the fact has escaped your attention, now you know: the world's greatest footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo was born and grew up in Funchal. This museum is basically a glitzy public store cupboard for all the tens of cups, man-of-the-match awards, winner's medals, fan letters, hat-trick balls, shirts and golden balls he has acquired throughout his illustrious career.

There are replicas of football's most significant trophies and you can have your photo taken with Ronaldo and look for it on Facebook later that day. Outside stands Ronaldo's quite unusual-looking bronze, its hands and…er… other parts well rubbed for good luck.