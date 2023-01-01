Casa-Museu Frederico de Freitas

Built by the counts of Calçada in the 17th century, this tasteful mansion was purchased by a local lawyer, Frederico de Freitas, in the 1940s. An avid collector of just about anything, over the next three decades he proceeded to fill its rooms with antiques and knick-knacks from his travels around the world. Wander the high-ceilinged rooms, each one a shrine to de Freitas' good taste, packed with fine furniture, carpets and valuable trinkets.

One room is dedicated to his obsession with jugs and cups – there are 2000 on display.