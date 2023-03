This old-fashioned museum, housed (in classic Funchal fashion) in a surplus palace, has an ageing aquarium on the ground floor, and stuffed local fauna, including many sea creatures, upstairs. Highlights include an interesting 3D map of Madeira and a display of spiders you definitely didn't know inhabited the island before you booked your holiday. The museum is also a venue for more 21st-century temporary exhibitions, usually included in the ticket price.