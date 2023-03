Set up by Vicente Gomes da Silva in 1865, this exquisitely preserved photographic studio, above a shady cobbled courtyard, was in use until 1982. The exhibitions of yesteryear's photographic equipment are interesting enough, but the real treasures here are the 800,000 images, mostly from the 20th century – by far the most valuable record of island life in existence. The museum was under renovation at the time of research but was set to reopen in 2019.