Museu de Arte Sacra

Housed in the former 16th-century bishop's palace dominating the south side of Praça do Município, Madeira's most fascinating art collection is a major draw. Most of the works here were acquired by rich merchants during Madeira's sugar-trading heyday and once hung in the island's grand quintas and churches. The definite highlight here is the collection of Flemish masters including works by Van Cleve, Provoost and Coecke van Aelst. Other attractions include the Sé's huge silver collection and other examples of religious art.