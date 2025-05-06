Swimming year-round is an important part of Danish culture, and seaside Copenhagen offers many opportunities for a dip. The docks, decks, platforms and, yes, sandy beaches around Denmark's capital make it one of the best cities in the world for swimmers.

You can stick near the center and lounge at Ofelia Plads or Islands Brygge, venture north to catch some rays with a side of Bauhaus or south for dunes and a view of Sweden, bring the family to Havnevigen or be seen on a pier in the hip Christianshavn neighborhood.

Pack your suit and sunglasses, and dive into our guide to the best beaches and swimming spots in Copenhagen.

Ofelia Plads. John Peter Photography/Alamy Stock Photo

1. Ofelia Plads

Best swimming spot in the city center

In Indre By in the heart of Copenhagen, Ofelia Plads is the most central spot to go for a dip and is perfect if you’re looking to swim between sightseeing stops – it has views of Amalienborg and the Operaen. The huge wooden deck is set up with lots of lounge chairs, and the food trucks nearby can satiate your hunger before or after a plunge. On a fine summer evening, Ofelia is a lively place for a few drinks.

2. Bellevue Beach

Best beach for Danish architecture

Located 10km (6 miles) north of Copenhagen, Bellevue offers the best of the Danish Riviera beach experience on 700m (2300ft) of sand, and it's easy to get there on public transportation (take the train to Klampenborg).

From the beach, keep an eye out for some important examples of Danish architecture. The Danish Bauhaus-style watchtower and the apartment complex Bella Vista were designed by Arne Jacobsen in the 1930s. For lunch, take a 1.5km (0.9-mile) stroll to Olivers Garage, a lovely cafe serving sandwiches and ice cream in a former gas station. This architectural gem was also designed by Jacobsen.

Don't fancy traveling out of the city? No problem – sandy Svanemøllen Beach is closer, in the Østerbro district of Copenhagen.

3. Islands Brygge

Best swimming spot for games

Probably the most popular swimming spot in Copenhagen, Islands Brygge south of Christianshavn is an excellent hangout, if weather permits. The large lawn hosts picnics, games and, to the distress to the area's inhabitants, music from loud speakers. There are tons of activities, such as volleyball, an outdoor gym, a pool for kids and diving platforms of different heights. If you dare, you can jump off the 5m (16ft) high dive, the tallest one there.

Kalvebod Bølge. Alamy Stock Photo

4. Kalvebod Bølge

Best swimming spot for diving

Directly opposite Islands Brygge, Kalvebod Bølge at Kalvebod Brygge is another good choice for a quick dip in the harbor waters. The promenade has baths for kids and adults. Feeling like a daredevil? Try diving from one of the towers or get on the wooden roller-coaster nearby.

5. Havnevigen Harbor Bath

Best beach for families

Loads of parents with young children meet up at Havnevigen, a wide sandy stretch of artificial beach located in the modern part of Islands Brygge. The swimming lake is 2m (6ft) deep in places, with kid-friendly shallow waters at the sandy edges. Top up your energy levels at Nöa’h, a cute cafe nearby. Havnevigen's family-friendly nature epitomizes the value that Denmark places on recreational activities for the city’s inhabitants.

Øresund Bridge from Amager Strand. Shutterstock/josefkubes

6. Amager Strand

Best beach for walking

The sand dunes and grassy lawns at the huge beach park on the island of Amager are a haven for nature lovers. It's also a top spot for water activities like standup paddleboarding and surfing, and is easily reached from central Copenhagen on the metro. The long beach stretches for 4.6km (2.9 miles), with views of Sweden and the Øresund Bridge, which connects the two countries.

Architecture lovers will want to swim at the Kastrup Sea Bath, which is shaped like a huge, curling wooden snail and known by its Danish nickname, Sneglen (Snail). There are several platforms at different heights to jump off or dive into the big blue.

7. La Banchina

Best swimming spot in Christianshavn

Located in the former industrial area of Christianshavn – now one of the hippest areas of the city – La Banchina is a shack right on the water with a delicious options for all-day dining, wine, beer and great coffee. Banchina means "pier" in Italian, and a cool crowd of Copenhagen locals hang out on the pier here, readying themselves to take a plunge into the harbor. If the Scandinavian waters are a little too cold for you, book a spot at La Banchina's sauna, but be sure to back that in advance.