Green and blue as far as the eye can see – the dramatic beauty of Basque Country is the stuff of legends (not to mention the backdrop for shows like Game of Thrones). A road trip through the region allows you to explore beyond the gorgeous capitals of Bilbao, Vitoria-Gasteiz and San Sebastián, where the hidden jewels of this region lie.

As long as you’re driving, grab an eco-friendly electric vehicle (EV). We are in a moment of transition for road trips as more electric vehicles populate the roads. In 2021, Basque Country created the e-Basque Route, designed to organize and promote resources for electric drivers and provide easy access to charging stations. Driving in an EV, you reduce your environmental impact by cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and save money on fuel. Roll down the windows and you’ll be connected with the sound of life, wind and waves without the rumble of a combustion engine or the smell of gas.

For this trip, start in San Sebastián and cruise your way along the coast. There are plenty of opportune stops for perfect panoramas and pintxos (small snacks) along the way to Bilbao before routing through the countryside to Vitoria-Gasteiz. You’ll appreciate not just the sights and culture but also knowing that you’ve left this pristine region just as you found it.

Left: Playa de la Concha is easily among the best city beaches in Europe. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet Right: Monte Igueldo is accessed via a quaint cable car. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet

Day 1: Donostia / San Sebastián

Donostia / San Sebastián is the ideal starting point, a Basque coastal capital with a wealth of gorgeous landscapes and even better food. Start the day with one of Europe’s most captivating views, the iconic Playa de la Concha. There are several reasons it is named one of the best beaches in the world – the gorgeous city skyline, perfect for promenading; the old Tudor-style palace that presides over it all so picturesquely; and the lovely Santa Clara Island, ideal for swimming out to during low tide. Tucked away in the port on the eastern side of La Concha is Kofradia, a restaurant that maintains a close link to local fishermen. Attend one of their product tastings and meet the people who provide the restaurant with sustainably fished seafood, or just enjoy the menu with views over the city’s port.

Spend the afternoon on the city’s surf-oriented beach, the Playa de la Zurriola, where you can rent a surfboard if the waves are sound. Then, work up an appetite by strolling west to the quaint cable car on Monte Igueldo, which zips you up to the amusement park at the top of the mountain. Finish the evening at Rekondo, whose traditional farmhouse hides one of the continent’s most spectacular wine cellars, including the most extensive collection of Vega Sicilia worldwide.

The Drive: Today, you’re in San Sebastián, but if you have a bit of extra time, drive the car along the mountain road before dinner at Rekondo for some sweeping, dramatic landscapes that dive into the endless sea. EV tip: Make sure you choose a car with plenty of range. Modern EVs have enough capacity to give you the freedom to go sightseeing all day and only charge at night.

Left: By choosing an electric vehicle, you’ll be helping to hasten the transition to cleaner and more sustainable transport options. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet Right: Try the famous Basque cider straight from the barrels at Petritegi Sagardotegia. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet

Day 2: Hondarribia to Astigarraga

With its brightly painted fisherman’s quarter and France across the water, Hondarribia is another postcard-worthy scene. Just 20 minutes from San Sebastián, it bustles with locals and visitors, and its medieval quarter offers a lovely contrast and even better views. Once you’ve explored both areas, hop in your EV and sweep silently up the 1,700-foot peak of Monte Jaizkibel, stopping at Santuario de Guadalupe if you fancy a stroll to see the crumbling towers and fabulous miradores whose views stretch for miles. Zip inland towards the village of Astigarraga, where sweeping vistas are substituted with apple orchards, and you can try the unique Basque cider straight from the barrels at Petritegi Sagardotegia.

The Drive: Avoiding the autopista (AP- or A- labeled highways) makes for a more scenic route. But it’s best to save time and travel on AP-8 for this stretch. EV tip: Download the Electromaps app for your smartphone. It will connect you to all the available charging points for electric vehicles in Basque Country.























Mercado Ordizia dates to 1512, making it one of the oldest in Spain. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet

Day 3: Ordizia to Getaria

You’d be hard-pressed to find a village more Basque than Ordizia – not just because Euskera is spoken in the streets but also because it’s a town that revolves around food. Its fabulous market dates back to 1512, making it one of the oldest in Spain. If lucky, you’ll coincide with its annual Idiazabal cheese competition in September. However, if not, you can still sample the local cheese among the many stalls at this Wednesday morning market. After you’ve stocked up, head towards Getaria, but don’t miss a stop at the Chillida Leku Museum, more a private home than a museum, albeit one that just happens to be packed with giant iron and rock sculptures by the Basque artist Eduardo Chillida.

Wind your way through the green hills that line the ocean and take your EV into the vineyards that begin to pop up. These are Hondarrabi Zuri, a Basque varietal used to make txakoli, which you can taste in situ at Txomin Etxaniz winery. For dinner, head down to the village of Getaria, where outdoor grills line the streets – Elkano restaurant has what is perhaps the best grilled turbot in the world, thanks to its sustainable sourcing practices and the tradition and culinary knowledge passed down over generations.

The Drive: Take the national highway N-634, a treat that winds through several small villages on the way from Hernani to Getaria. EV tip: When booking accommodations, look for places that feature EV recharging. Many offer complimentary charging with your stay, which can substantially impact the cost of your trip. Also, be on the lookout for free charging stations that some major cities in Spain offer as incentives for EV use.

Clockwise from top left: The Flysch Route on the Basque Coast features rugged cliffs showcasing millions of years of geology. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet Tide pools in the eroded stone teem with marine life. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet Bilbao (seen here from the Ribera market bridge) features a slower pace of life and a reverence for art. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet The Mirandaola Foundry dates to the 14th century and is one of the oldest industrial sites in Spain. Blake Horn for Lonely Planet

Day 4: Zumaia to Bilbao

The next town on the road from Getaria is Zumaia, home to the famed Basque flysches. Get out of your EV to enjoy the Flysch route at Basque Coast Geopark, where the rugged, layered limestone and sandstone cliffs showcase 60 million years of Earth's history. Erosion of the softer layers of marl and clay has created showstopping visuals and tide pools that teem with marine life. These sights epitomize the Basque reverence for the landscape and dedication to sustainability. A bit further down the coastal highway, you’ll find San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, a hermitage dating back to the 800s that sits dramatically above the sea, reachable only by scaling its 241 steps.

Continue on to Bilbao, following the coastal road to catch a glimpse of beautiful fishing villages like Lekeitio and the surfing capital of Mundaka. Bilbao, Basque Country’s largest capital, is all about contemporary art and architecture, best seen in Frank Gehry’s revolutionary Guggenheim Museum, the bridge and airport by Spanish architect Calatrava or the larger-than-life street art scattered throughout the city.

The Drive: Take the coastal road for as long as you can handle its curves – your patience will be rewarded, especially along the stretch from Zumaia to Lekeitio. EV Tip: Electric vehicles offer advanced technology features, such as regenerative braking, smart navigation systems and remote monitoring capabilities that enhance the driving experience.

Detour: Mirandaola Foundry

If you can, a visit to this fascinating 15th century ironworks is well worth the 30-minute jaunt off the route from Zumaia to Bilbao. The Mirandaola Foundry is expertly preserved, with a water wheel powering the giant bellows and crashing hammer. Workers here wear the same protective clothing they wore 500 years ago – and watching a glowing slab of molten ore turn into a gleaming sword through their craftsmanship is extraordinary. You can see the ironworks in action on the first Sunday of each month during autumn and winter, and every Sunday from April through the summer. Don’t miss the chapel next door, which features a ‘miracle’ cross created spontaneously by the forge.

Left: Parque Natural de Urkiola is one of the most beautiful spots in Basque Country. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet Right: Urkiola is considered a sacred place in Basque mythology and tradition. Coke Bartrina for Lonely Planet

Day 5: Urkiola to Vitoria-Gasteiz

Start bright and early at one of the most beautiful spots in Basque Country –the Urkiola National Park. Leave your EV at Santuario de Urkiola and explore the beech, fir and birch forests to hike past the Three Crosses for a glimpse of the Atxarte gorge and the mountains rumored to be the home of the Basque goddess Mari. Loop around for lunch to the Valle de Atxondo, where world-famous Asador Etxebarri serves up impeccably grilled local produce, from baby eels to St. George mushrooms, in a magical setting. After lunch, head to Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country’s greenest capital and home to some fantastically preserved medieval architecture. The Plaza de la Virgen Blanca is the perfect spot to kick your feet up and reflect on the ideal balance of natural beauty, cultural richness and sustainability of your EV road trip.

The Drive: Take the BI-623 to get to Vitoria-Gasteiz, which cuts through the national park and is much more scenic (and still under an hour). EV Tip: By choosing an electric vehicle over one with a combustion engine, you’ll be helping to hasten the transition to cleaner and more sustainable transport options. Popularity leads to investment and progress.

