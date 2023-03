The striking Puente de la Mujer is Puerto Madero’s signature monument. Unveiled in 2001, this gleaming white structure spans Dique 3 and resembles a sharp fishhook or even a harp – it’s supposed to represent a couple dancing the tango. Designed by acclaimed Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and mostly built in Spain, this 160m-long pedestrian bridge cost US$6 million and rotates 90 degrees to allow water traffic to pass.