Over 23,000 Argentine naval cadets and officers have trained aboard this 85m sailing vessel, which traveled around the world 37 times between 1899 and 1938. On board are detailed records of its lengthy voyages, a gallery of commanding officers, plenty of nautical items including old uniforms, and even the stuffed remains of Lampazo (the ship’s pet dog). Peek into the ship’s holds, galley and engine room and note the hooks where sleeping hammocks were strung up.

Built in Birkenhead, England, in 1897 at a cost of £125,000, this impeccably maintained ship never participated in combat.