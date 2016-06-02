Welcome to Bilbao
Staggering architecture, a venerable dining scene and stunning landscapes just outside the city centre: Bilbao is one of the great treasures of the Basque Country.
Architectural Allure
The great landmark perched over the Nervión played a pivotal role in transforming the fortunes of this once industrial city. More than two decades after its unveiling, Frank Gehry’s shimmering titanium-clad Guggenheim museum has lost none of its ability to captivate. Today though, this artfully designed icon stands among other great architectural works, like the nearby Zubizuri, a soaring bridge designed by Santiago Calatrava, and the Azkuna Zentroa, a wine storage warehouse turned cultural centre that bears the imaginative imprint of Philippe Starck. The city also has its share of beauties from the past, including a neo-baroque theatre, an art nouveau train station and several spectacular cathedrals.
Natural Beauty
Tucked into a lush corner of Northeast Spain, Bilbao is surrounded by rolling green hills, with breathtaking coastline an easy jaunt from town. Parks and plazas dot the city centre, including the Parque de Doña Casilda de Iturrizar with its tree-lined paths and ornamental pond, while riverside promenades give fine views of the cityscape. The heights of Artxanda offer an even more impressive panoramic sweep of the city, and is best reached by the funicular that lumbers its way to the top. Further out, Getxo's beaches and dramatic cliffs make for a spectacular day’s outing.
Basque Cuisine
The dining scene in Bilbao staggers the imagination. Here you’ll find Michelin-starred eateries, buzzing pintxo bars and long-running family-run restaurants all offering a different take on Basque cuisine. The cobblestone streets of the old town offer endless rewards for foodies, whether munching one’s way through the eateries lining the Plaza Nueva or taking in the glimmering food halls of the Mercado de la Ribera. Adding to the bounty is a new crop of appealing cafes and low-lit wine bars, fine spots for unwinding, catching up on local gossip and plotting the next great meal!
Vibrant Culture
Basque culture takes on many forms in this thriving waterfront city. Evocative museums like the Euskal Museoa and the Arkeologi Museo provide a glimpse into centuries past, with their collections of ancient Basque carvings, Middle Age treasures and everyday implements of the mariners, artisans and landowners of this age-old people. Leaping forward a few centuries, the Basque spirit is very much alive in performing arts halls like the Euskalduna Palace or on music-filled stages around town, with Kafe Antzokia serving up the city’s latest sounds. Then of course, there’s the hallowed Estadio San Mamés, where the 100% Basque team of Athletic Bilbao take the field. The team is a great symbol of Basque pride all across the region.
Top experiences in Bilbao
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Bilbao activities
Bilbao Day Trip with Guggenheim Visit from San Sebastian
Meet your guide and driver at your San Sebastian hotel at 9am for transfer by private vehicle to the nearby city of Bilbao. Start your morning with a guided walking tour of this Basque city, famous for its history and architecture. At the end of the walking tour, stop for a tasting of two pintxos and two drinks.Have lunch at your leisure (own expense) before meeting back up with your guide for a guided visit to the famous Guggenheim Museum, one of the city's most recognizable architectural landmarks.Enjoy private transfer back to your hotel at around 6pm, leaving you plenty of time to rest and refresh for an evening out in San Sebastian on your own. Please note: This tour requires a minimum of 2 people per booking (maximum is 8 people).
2 Basque Country Private Tours from San Sebastian
You can choose from these two amazing itineraries based on your preference. Visiting the main touristic places as well as off the track ones which only local people know.Option A consist of: 1st day: Visiting San Sebastian main sites and panoramic views, including private famous "pintxo" (basque tapas) tour and visiting my ancient private cooking club. About 6 hours. 2nd day Visiting Bilbao and Guggenheim museum, driving along the biscay coastline and stopping in local fishing picturesque towns like, Gernica, Urdaibai natural reserve, Bermeo, San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, and Bakio. About 8 hours.Option B consist of 1st day Visiting Pamplona; During the year, the tour includes the walk along the same way the bulls run during the festival and visiting the city's the Castillo Square, the City Hall, the Ciudadella defensive walls and the historic places in the Old Quarter. 2nd day Visiting Bilbao or San Sebastian.Finally, option C will be the following.1st day, choose any place in the Basque Country. 2nd day: Choose visiting Rioja wine region, France, Basque Coast villages or Cities.
ALL SPAIN Small group English only
Day 1. MADRID - CORDOBA - SEVILLE (Monday) Departure through La Mancha to Cordoba. Sightseeing tour, visiting its famous Mosque-Cathedral and Jewish Quarter. After the visit continue to Sevilla. Dinner and accommodations. Optional tour to attend a flamenco show. Day 2. SEVILLE (Tuesday) Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour. Optional artistic tour including the Royal Alcazar Palace. Afternoon at leisure to continue discovering the city. Day 3. SEVILLE - GRANADA (Wednesday) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeing tour visiting the Alhambra Day 4. GRANADA - VALENCIA (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure via Guadix, Baza and Puerto Lumbreras towards the Mediterranean coast and arrival to Valencia. Accommodations. Day 5. VALENCIA - BARCELONA (Friday) Breakfast. Free time. At mid morning departure to Barcelona. Arrival and accommodations. Day 6. BARCELONA (Saturday) Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour. Day 7. BARCELONA - ZARAGOZA - SAN SEBASTIAN (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Zaragoza. Short stop. Continuation to San Sebastian. Dinner and accommodations. Day 8. SAN SEBASTIAN - BILBAO - SANTILLANA - SANTANDER (Monday) Breakfast. Departure to Bilbao. Short panoramic tour. Continuation to Santillana del Mar, city considered as a National Monument. Short stop and continue to Santander. Dinner and accommodations. Day 9. SANTANDER - COVADONGA - OVIEDO (Tuesday) Breakfast. Departure through Picos de Europa mountains. Arrival to Covadonga with free time to visit the Shrine and continuation to Oviedo. Dinner and accommodations Day 10. OVIEDO - GIJON - LUGO (Wednesday) Breakfast. Departure to Gijon the second capital of The region of Asturias. Short panoramic tour and continuation to Galicia. Dinner and accommodations. Day 11. LUGO - LA CORUÑA (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure to La Coruña. Short panoramic tour. In the afternoon optional excursion to the Rías Altas through typical villages as Pontedeume, Betanzos, etc. Dinner and accommodations. Day 12. LA CORUÑA - SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA (Friday) Breakfast. Departure to Santiago de Compostela. City tour of this legendary pilgrimage town, Plaza del Obradoiro, Cathedral, etc. Afternoon at leisure. Dinner and accommodations. Day 13. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA - RIAS BAJAS - VIGO (Saturday) Breakfast and departure for the area of the Spanish Fjords (Rias Bajas), through splendid landscapes: La Toja Island, ría de Arosa and Pontevedra. Optional excursion to Santa Tecla and Valença do Miño across the Portuguese border. Continuation to Vigo. Dinner and accommodations. Day 14. VIGO - MADRID (Sunday) Breakfast. We will begin our journey through the Galician Mountains to return to Madrid crossing the Castilian region. Arrival in Madrid and end of our services.
NORTH OF SPAIN
North of SpainDay 1. BARCELONA - ZARAGOZA -SAN SEBASTIAN (Sunday)Departure from Barcelona at 8:00 a.m. to Zaragoza. Short stop. Continuation to San Sebastian. Dinner and accommodations.Day 2. SAN SEBASTIAN - BILBAO - SANTILLANA - SANTANDER (Monday)Breakfast. Departure to Bilbao. Short panoramic tour to admire the Guggenheim Museum building. Continuation to Santillana del Mar, city considered National Monument. Short stop and continue to Santander. Dinner and accommodations.Day 3. SANTANDER - COVADONGA - OVIEDO (Tuesday)Breakfast. Departure through Picos de Europa mountains and their splendid landscapes. Arrival to Covadonga with free time to visit theShrine and continuation to Oviedo. Dinner and accommodations.Day 4. OVIEDO - GIJON - LUGO (Wednesday)Breakfast. Departure to Gijon, the second capital of the region of Asturias. Short panoramic tour and continuation through the areas of Luarca, Ribadeo and Lugo in the Region of Galicia. Dinner and accommodations.Day 5. LUGO - LA CORUÑA (Thursday)Breakfast. Departure to La Coruña. Short panoramic tour. In the afternoon, optional excursion to the Rías Altas through typical villages as Pontedeume, Betanzos, etc. Dinner and accommodations.Day 6. LA CORUÑA - SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA (Friday)Breakfast. Departure to Santiago de Compostela. City tour of this legendary pilgrimage town, Plaza del Obradoiro, Cathedral, etc. Afternoon at leisure. Dinner.Day 7. SANTIAGO - RIAS BAJAS - VIGO (Saturday)Breakfast and departure to the area of the Spanish Fjords (Rias Bajas), through splendid landscapes: La Toja Island, ría de Arosa andPontevedra. Optional excursion to Santa Tecla and Valença do Miño across the Portuguese border. Continuation to Vigo. Dinner and accommodations.Day 8. VIGO - MADRID (Sunday)Breakfast. We will begin our journey through the Galician Mountains to return to Madrid crossing the Castilian region. This journey could be operated by train VIGO / MADRID.
North of Spain
Day 1. MADRID - ZARAGOZA- SAN SEBASTIAN (Sunday) Departure from our bus Terminal at 8:00 a.m.to Zaragoza. Short stop. Continuation to San Sebastian. Dinner and accommodation Day 2. SAN SEBASTIAN - BILBAO -SANTILLANA - SANTANDER (Monday) Breakfast. Departure to Bilbao. Short panoramic tour to admire the Guggenheim Museum building. Continuation to Santillana del Mar, city considered as a National Monument. Short stop and continue to Santander. Dinner and accommodations. Day 3. SANTANDER - COVADONGA -OVIEDO (Tuesday) Breakfast. Departure through Picos de Europa mountains through splendid landscapes.Arrival to Covadonga with free time to visit the Shrine and continuation to Oviedo. Dinner and accommodations. Day 4. OVIEDO - GIJON - LUGO (Wednesday) Breakfast. Departure to Gijon, the second capital of the region of Asturias. Short panoramic tour and continuation through the areas of Luarca, Ribadeo and Lugo in the Region of Galicia. Dinner and accommodations. Day 5. LUGO - LA CORUÑA (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure to La Coruña. Short panoramic tour. In the afternoon, optionalexcursion to the Rías Altas through typical villages as Pontedeume, Betanzos, etc. Dinner and accommodations. Day 6. LA CORUÑA - SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA (Friday) Breakfast. Departure to Santiago de Compostela. City tour of this legendary pilgrimage town, Plaza del Obradoiro, Cathedral, etc. Afternoon at leisure. Dinner and accommodations. Day 7. SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA - RIAS BAJAS - VIGO (Saturday) Breakfast and departure to the area of the Spanish Fjords (Rias Bajas), through splendidlandscapes: La Toja Island, ría de Arosa and Pontevedra. Optional excursion to Santa Tecla and Valença do Miño across the portuguese border. Continuation to Vigo. Dinner and accommodations. Day 8. VIGO - MADRID (Sunday) Breakfast. We will begin our journey through the Galician Mountains to return to Madrid crossing the Castilian region. Arrival and end of the services.
5 Days Northern Coast of Spain Tour
Day 1. MADRID - ZARAGOZA - SAN SEBASTIAN (Sunday) Departure from our bus Terminal at 8:00 a.m. to Zaragoza. Short stop. Continuation to San Sebastian. Dinner and accommodations Day 2. SAN SEBASTIAN - BILBAO - SANTILLANA - SANTANDER (Monday) Breakfast. Departure to Bilbao. Short panoramic tour to admire the Guggenheim Museum building. Continuation to Santillana del Mar, city considered as a National Monument. Short stop and continue to Santander. Dinner and accommodations. Day 3. SANTANDER - COVADONGA - OVIEDO (Tuesday) Breakfast. Departure through Picos de Europa mountains through splendid landscapes. Arrival to Covadonga with free time to visit the Shrine. Continuation to Oviedo, capital city of the Principality of Asturias and the administrative and commercial centre of the region. Arrival to the hotel, dinner and accommodations. Day 4. OVIEDO - GIJON - LUGO (Wednesday) Breakfast. Departure to Gijon the second capital of The region of Asturias. Short panoramic tour and continuation through the areas of Luarca, Ribadeo and Lugo in the Region of Galicia. Dinner and accommodations. Day 5. LUGO - SALAMANCA - MADRID (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure to Salamanca. Short stop to know its famous Plaza Mayor and old quarters. Continuation to Madrid. End of our services.