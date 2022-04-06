Hondarribia's walled historic centre, much of which dates to the 15th and 16th centuries, is an atmospheric grid of graceful plazas, cobbled lanes, and…
Hondarribia
Picturesque Hondarribia (Castilian: Fuenterrabía), staring across the estuary to France, has a heavy Gallic fragrance, a charming Casco Antiguo (old city) and a buzzing beach scene.
You enter the Casco through an archway at the top of Calle San Compostela to reach the pretty Plaza de Gipuzkoa. Head straight on to Calle San Nicolás and go left to reach the bigger Plaza de Armas and the Gothic Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción.
For La Marina, head the other way from the archway. This is Hondarribia’s most picturesque quarter. Its main street, Calle San Pedro, is flanked by typical fishermen’s houses, with facades painted bright green or blue and wooden balconies gaily decorated with flower boxes.
The beach is about 1km from the town. Lined by bars and restaurants, it's not the prettiest stretch of coastline, but it does offer some of the calmest waters in the entire region.
Explore Hondarribia
- CCasco Histórico
Hondarribia's walled historic centre, much of which dates to the 15th and 16th centuries, is an atmospheric grid of graceful plazas, cobbled lanes, and…
- EErmita de Guadalupe
It's a hefty hike from Hondarribia – a 4km walk uphill – but the Ermita de Guadalupe is well worth the effort it takes to reach it (you can also drive)…
- HHendaye
Just across the river from Hondarribia lies the pretty French town of Hendaye, linked by a regular passenger ferry. Apart from nibbling on perfectly flaky…
- MMonte Jaizkibel
Monte Jaizkibel is a giant slab of rock sitting at 547m that acts as a defensive wall, protecting the inland towns and fields from the angry, invading…
- IIglesia de Santa María de la Asunción
Construction of the Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción began in the 15th century, but works weren't completed until the 18th. This has left it with…
- CCalle San Pedro
The main drag of Hondarribia's La Marina district, Calle San Pedro is a quaint pedestrian-only strip flanked by traditional fishers’ houses, with facades…
- CCastillo de Carlos V
Today it’s a government-run hotel, but for over 1000 years this castle hosted knights and kings. Its position atop the old town hill gave it a commanding…
- PPlaya de Hondarribia
Hondarribia's sheltered beach is lined with bars and restaurants, and offers calm swimming waters. When the swell is running, there's a long right-hand…
- PPlaza de Armas
Magnificent square Plaza de Armas transports you back to the Middle Ages, particularly with the Castillo de Carlos V lording over the cobblestones.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hondarribia.
