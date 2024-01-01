Parque Natural de Urkiola

Biscay Province

A natural park that's popular for hiking, picnicking and rock climbing. There are numerous hiking trails, including one to the summit of Mt Anboto (1331m) – the six-hour return hike includes a dramatic ascent to the summit, an experience that will send shivers down the spine of anyone with vertigo.

