A natural park that's popular for hiking, picnicking and rock climbing. There are numerous hiking trails, including one to the summit of Mt Anboto (1331m) – the six-hour return hike includes a dramatic ascent to the summit, an experience that will send shivers down the spine of anyone with vertigo.
Parque Natural de Urkiola
Biscay Province
