This 16th-century basilica towers over the Casco Viejo from atop a nearby hill. It's mainly Gothic in look, although Renaissance touches, such as the arched main entrance, crept in during its century-long construction. The austere vaulted interior is brightened by a gold altarpiece which contains a statue of the Virgin Begoña, the patron saint of Biscay who's venerated locally as Amatxu (Mother).

To get to the basilica either take the elevator from the Casco Viejo metro station or climb the stairs from Plaza Unamuno.