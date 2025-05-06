Amsterdam is the ultimate weekend-sized city. Concentrated into an atmospheric tangle of streets and canals, and easy to get around (especially, like locals, by bike), it teems with world-renowned museums, lively markets and specialist shops, diverse drinking and dining options, and electrifying nightlife, as well as an abundance of festivals.

Abundant transportation connections, including trains to London and across Europe, add to Amsterdam’s popularity for a quick European city break. Especially from April to September, and during holidays and events year-round, weekends can be extremely busy, so plan ahead to snap up the best deals and maximize your time with this itinerary for an unforgettable 48 hours sampling Amsterdam's top activities.

De Gooyer Windmill. Milos Ruzicka/Shutterstock

Friday evening

Begin your weekend with borrel (a gathering for drinks) at the city’s best artisan brewery, Brouwerij 't IJ, in its tiled taproom inside a former bathhouse. Soaring above the buzzing terrace, the massive wooden sails of the De Gooyer Windmill – built in 1725 and moved to this location just east of the Plantage neighborhood in 1814 – create an only-in-Amsterdam backdrop for flavor-packed standard, seasonal and limited-edition brews (Zatte Tripel is a classic) and borrelhapjes (bar snacks) like soft organic sheep’s cheese and locally smoked ox sausage.

Afterward, head west past the Entrepotdok brick warehouses (built in the 18th century and now converted to housing) to dine on contemporary Dutch creations at canalside Gebr Hartering, the seasonal menu at Hemelse Modder, or one of the many options around Nieuwmarkt.

This part of Amsterdam collects many cozy bruin cafés (traditional Dutch pubs), like De Druif, which is located in a 16th-century building. There are plenty more just west in the medieval center, as well as copious bars. For a taste of the city’s heritage, stop by Dutch Courage, which mixes cocktails made from Dutch liqueurs and jenevers (Dutch gin).

Albert Cuypmarkt. Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock

Saturday morning

Immediately south of the inner canal ring, the village-like neighborhood of De Pijp is at the core of Amsterdam's brunch scene. Fantastic spots include Bakers & Roasters (don't miss the eggs with barbecue pork or the Bloody Marys) and Little Collins (specialities: cauliflower and fennel fritters, French toast with spiced pears).

On Saturdays, Albert Cuypmarkt, Amsterdam's biggest and busiest street market, is in full swing. Browse stalls selling everything from fresh flowers and snacks such as stroopwafels (caramel-syrup-filled wafers) to discounted cosmetics and bike locks.

Saturday afternoon

Close by, in Amsterdam's Oud-Zuid (Old South), Museumplein is home to the city's three mega-museums (prebook tickets online). The monumental Rijksmuseum is packed with masterpieces by Rembrandt (notably his epic 1642 painting The Night Watch) and Vermeer, among countless others. Van Gogh fans won't want to miss the Van Gogh Museum, displaying hundreds of paintings and drawings (the world's largest collection of the artist's works). Modern and contemporary art and design are showcased at the Stedelijk Museum, whose exceptional collection includes works by Picasso, Matisse, Mondrian and many more.

Once you’ve strolled those hallowed halls, laze away what's left of the afternoon at the city's favorite urban oasis, the rambling Vondelpark, with walking trails and bicycle paths winding past ponds, rose gardens and sculptures, an open-air theater and laid-back cafes amid the greenery.

Bridges over Keizersgracht and Leidsegracht. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saturday evening

Bordering Vondelpark to the west, Amstelveenseweg has a string of bars and restaurants. Restaurant Blauw does brilliant Indonesian cuisine, a fixture of the Netherlands' dining scene due to the countries' historical ties. Its rijsttafel (rice table) is a banquet of small dishes, available in meat, seafood or vegetarian versions. More creative Dutch dishes for sharing, including its signature spare ribs, and numerous vegetable options, are on the menu at the stylish Ron Gastrobar.

It's a short hop over to Leidseplein, one of the southern canal ring's two nightlife hubs, awash with bars, clubs and music venues. The legendary former dairy Melkweg puts on an array of live gigs, club nights, theater, screenings, multimedia exhibits and more. To Leidseplein's northeast, Rembrandtplein is also ringed with bars. For 24-hour clubbing, venture beyond central Amsterdam to techno-base Radion.

Lower-key Saturday night alternatives include concerts at the Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, jazz at its acclaimed Bimhuis or films in their original language at the glorious Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski, a restored art deco showpiece built in 1921 and considered among the most beautiful cinemas in the world.

Pllek at NDSM. Simon Montgomery/Getty Images

Sunday morning

Crossing the IJ river opens a different perspective of the city. Behind Centraal Station, free passenger and bicycle ferries make the five-minute journey to the postindustrial neighborhood of Amsterdam Noord (Amsterdam North). The repurposed 22-story Royal Dutch Shell oil company offices now house the attraction-packed A'DAM Tower: for unbeatable 360-degree views over Amsterdam, zip up to the sky deck and, if you’re game, ride the giant six-seat swing over the edge. At the striking angular Eye Filmmuseum you can catch Dutch and international film screenings and exhibitions.

Around 250 artists work in 80-plus studios at the Kunststad (Art City) broedplaats (breeding ground) in the vast warehouse NDSM Loods, part of the derelict shipyard-turned-arts nexus NDSM-werf. Street art and graffiti are splashed across the walls at the adjacent Straat museum, with exhibitions, guided tours and hands-on workshops to unleash your creativity.

Cool venues for brunch include bar-restaurant Pllek, set inside old shipping containers and opening to its recreated sandy riverside beach.

Jordaan. Shutterstock/InnaFelker

Sunday afternoon

Spend Sunday afternoon exploring more waterways by renting your own boat (no special license is required). Boats4Rent hires out eco-friendly electric boats, as does Canal Motorboats, in the pretty Western Islands. Return to the southern side of the IJ for another postindustrial creative hub: the former Westergas works.

For a canal cruise with a heartfelt difference, book a trip departing near Centraal Station aboard one-time refugee boats with Rederij Lampedusa, helmed by former refugees who share personal insights into the city.

Back on dry land, Amsterdam's former workers' quarter, the Jordaan, is a character-filled place to wander. Its narrow streets are lined with small shops, restaurants and bruin cafés; Kikkie van de Prinsensluis, dubbed Kikkies, does an updated twist with a gastropub menu on a gorgeous sunny terrace.

The neighboring western canal ring also has quaint shops, especially in its grid of Negen Straatjes (Nine Little Streets). Waterside evening meals cap off the weekend at Restaurant Breda, championing Dutch produce in a charming Singel canal house, or De Belhamel, at the head of Herengracht, with European dishes in an art nouveau setting and postcard-perfect views straight down one of Amsterdam’s prettiest canals.