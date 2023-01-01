This derelict shipyard turned edgy arts community, 15 minutes upriver from the city centre, wafts a post-apocalyptic vibe. An old submarine slumps in the harbour, abandoned trams rust by the water's edge, and street art is splashed on most surfaces. Young creatives hang out at the smattering of cool cafes, and hip businesses such as MTV and Red Bull have their European headquarters here. The area is also a centre for underground culture and events, including the Over het IJ Festival.

A new street-art museum, billed as the world's largest, is due to open here in late 2019; check www.streetart.today for updates.