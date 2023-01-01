See the neon sign and you'll be forgiven for thinking this is an outpost of the Red Light District. But Sexyland is a members' club that has 365 co-owners, each of whom puts on an annual event. These can range from roller disco and book presentations to club nights and stoner metal bands; the public can attend any of the activities by buying a month-long membership.

The initiative came from the pop-up Eddie the Eagle Museum. The founders were originally planning to open in a former porn cinema in central Amsterdam, hence the name, but instead found these premises – a long, low hut that once served as barracks.