On Realeneiland's eastern shore, the Zandhoek is a photogenic stretch of waterfront. It's now a modern yacht harbour, but back in the 17th century it was a 'sand market', where ships would purchase bagfuls for ballast. Many East India Company skippers lived hereabouts, carousing in local bars and enjoying the view over the IJ between voyages. The street south of the Zandhoek is the Galgenstraat (Gallows St), which on a clear day afforded a look at the executions in Amsterdam Noord.