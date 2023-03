Pretty as a Golden Age painting, the Brewers Canal took its name from the many breweries located here in the 16th and 17th centuries. Goods such as leather, coffee, whale oil and spices were also stored and processed here in giant warehouses, such as those with the row of spout gables that still stand at Brouwersgracht 188–194.

It's a great place to stroll and to see the waterborne action on King's Day.