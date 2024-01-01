This charming hofje (courtyard) was named in the late 18th century for Jan van Brienen, who bought the Star Brewery located here, one of 13 breweries in town at the time. (The place is still called De Star Hofje by many.) The brewery was turned into an almshouse for older residents. Since 1995, it's been owned by a housing association. Hours can vary.
Van Brienenhofje
Western Canal Ring
Contact
Address
