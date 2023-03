Better known by the pen name Multatuli (Latin for 'I have suffered greatly'), writer Eduard Douwes Dekker is most recognised for Max Havelaar (1860), his novel about corrupt colonialists in the Dutch East Indies. This small but fascinating house-museum chronicles his life and work, and shows furniture and artefacts from his time in Indonesia.

Dekker worked in colonial administration in Batavia (now Jakarta), and the book made him something of a social conscience for the Netherlands.