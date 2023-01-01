A whimsical example of Dutch Renaissance style, this 1622 canal house designed by Hendrick de Keyser and his son Pieter has a beautiful step gable with six heads at door level representing the classical muses: Apollo, Diana, Ceres, Bacchus, Minerva and Mercury.

Today it houses the Embassy of the Free Mind museum, celebrating two millennia of free thinkers, and the Ritman Library (Bibliotheca Philosophica Hermetica), whose ancient spiritual and philosophical titles are being digitised thanks to author Dan Brown's donation.

Guided tours lasting 30 minutes (English available) take place at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Look out for occasional free lunchtime classial concerts.