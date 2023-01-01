This is a very special place, crammed with pianolas from the early 1900s. The museum has around 50, although only a dozen are on display at any given time, as well as some 30,000 music rolls and a player pipe organ. The curator gives an hour-long guided tour and music demonstrations with great zest. Regular concerts are held on the player pianos, featuring anything from Mozart to Fats Waller and rare classical or jazz tunes composed specially for the instrument.

More eclectic musical offerings include a popular tango series.