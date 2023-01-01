This former shipbuilding warehouse is filled with over 80 artists studios, with some 250 artists working in the NDSM broedplaats (breeding ground). It's a big enough space that you can cycle or walk around the area, with huge artworks hanging from the ceiling, and structures within the hangar. There is a visitor centre for information and to buy artworks, and the exhibition space NDSM Fuse (both open noon to 6pm Friday to Sunday).

At the time of research, there were plans to open a theatre and bar-restaurant in late 2019.