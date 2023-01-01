The 22-storey A'DAM Tower used to be the Royal Dutch Shell oil company offices, but has had a makeover to become one of Amsterdam's biggest attractions. Take the trippy lift to the rooftop for awe-inspiring views in all directions, with a giant six-person swing that kicks out over the edge for those who have a head for heights (you're well secured and strapped in).

The tower is also home to the swish bar and restaurant Ma'dam, and the upmarket Moon revolving restaurant on the 19th floor. There is also the basement Shelter nightclub and a hip hotel, Sir Adam. The tower has wheelchair access.