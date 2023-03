Built around 1480 as part of the city’s defences, this tower is where Henry Hudson set sail for the New World in 1609; a plaque outside marks the spot. It’s called the ‘weeping tower’ in lore – it was where women waved farewell to sailors’ ships – but the name actually comes from the word ‘sharp’ (for the way the corner jutted into the bay). Step into the VOC Café to see inside the tower.